Much like the tail end of its season last year Marion (6-3, 2-3) is coming off a loss to Randolph with a playoff-deciding game against Cole to go in the last week of the regular season.
Last year, the Bulldogs won that eventful Saturday afternoon contest 49-28 against the Cougars (5-4, 2-3), but they had the confidence of playing on their home turf at Veterans Stadium — a luxury Marion won’t be afforded on Friday. The 13 returning starters for Cole this season most certainly remember the anguish of missing the playoffs and will look to repay this years’ Bulldog squad tenfold.
