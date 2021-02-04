Navarro 8th grade A team

The Navarro eighth grade girls A team poses for a picture after completing their second straight undefeated district campaign on Monday, Feb 1, 2021 at Navarro Intermediate School.

 Courtesy Photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

The Navarro Panther eighth grade girls A team finished their second undefeated district schedule on Monday night.

As seventh graders, the team recorded and undefeated district record, too. This is this the first team to not have lost a district game since the now sophomore class at the high school did it at that level two years ago.

Katy O'Bryan is a staff writer/sports reporter for the Seguin Gazette. You can reach her at sports@seguingazette.com .

