Seguin head coach Travis Bush was appropriately diplomatic when talking about this week’s opponent, Austin Navarro.
As are all coaches everywhere.
It should be a winnable game for the Matadors, as the Vikings come into the last game at the current Matador Stadium at 1-7, having been outscored 258-2 in District 12-5A and are yet to score a touchdown in district play.
“You never look at them like that, but we match up well,” Bush said. “They’ve not won a district game, their numbers are down so they’re pretty thin on personnel and talent alone.
“But you can see the guys are playing hard, their coaches are doing a good job, they just haven’t matched up well with anybody in the district.”
The game on Friday is more about how Seguin (4-1 12-5A, 4-4 overall) performs against the Vikings.
“It’s about us and how we take care of our business,” Bush said. “They are anxious to get back on the field after Friday. We’ve been pretty banged up, so it worked out well. We were able to shorten some practices this week and kind of get some guys healthy, so we should be ready for the game tonight.”
Last week’s loss to Dripping Springs got a bit out of hand and the final margin was more lopsided than he had hoped.
“In the words of Dennis Green, ‘they are who we thought they were,’” Bush said. “Drip was big and physical, and when their O-line outweighs your defensive line by probably an average of 80 pounds or so, eventually that wore us out. We had some guys banged up, interior lineman that didn’t play in the second half — Drip just physically wore us out there in the fourth quarter — and a couple of turnovers in the fourth kind of swung the score a little lopsided. You play a good team like that and it magnifies your little mistakes, one mistake here and there, a missed block or not able to complete an open pass, and we were just kind of outmatched and outmanned.”
Seguin had seemingly got back in the game with two straight touchdowns to take a 20-17 lead in the third quarter, but Dripping Springs scored on their last six possessions of the second half.
“Credit to them, they went right back and scored,” Bush said. “After that they put their foot down and made sure they did what they needed to do to put the ball in the end zone.”
Quarterback Jhalen Mickles had a good second half against the Tigers after the Matadors were shut down in the first half. He threw for more than 250 yards and had two touchdowns against Dripping Springs, almost all of it coming in the second half.
Running back Marques Washington also had tough sledding against the Tigers, but is just 22 yards short of a 1,000 yard season and has rushed for 15 touchdowns on the year.
Friday’s game could be looked at as a warm up, as the Matadors have LBJ next week in game for second place in the district, and will go to the playoffs after that.
“We’re guaranteed three more games,” Bush said. “Right now we’ve got a good opportunity to match up well and hopefully win a game.
“But we’ve got to play well, get back out there and execute. We’ll hopefully get to sub some guys but you never know.”
Next weeks’ game against LBJ in Austin looms large for the Matadors and the playoffs.
“After this one, we’ll look at LBJ,” Bush said. “Its going to boil down to the LBJ game for the second or third place seeding, and that will determine who and where we’ll be playing.
“These last two games are extremely important for where we seed. Last year that district (25-5A) beat all of the teams from our district in the first round. It’s some good football in our region.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com
