Tristan Moreno, who made his mark on the football field, the track and baseball diamond, is heading to St. Marys University to join the Rattlers baseball program.
“My love of baseball is what pushed me toward that direction,” he said. “I’ve always played multiple sports — track, baseball, football — but just being able to start four years here at baseball, I really developed myself and I think I’m ready for that next level.”
