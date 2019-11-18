Area girls basketball teams got their seasons underway over the last two weeks, as Seguin, Navarro and Marion are prepping for tournaments and the wind up to district play.
Here’s how it’s been going so far.
Seguin
The Lady Mats are 2-1 after falling to Lockhart, 46-33, in the season opener, then bouncing back with two straight wins over Wimberley, 38-32, and Elgin on Friday night, 45-40.
“Every day we’re getting better, we just take one day at a time, one game at a time,” said head coach Angela Brittain. “Our stats are looking better every game.
“We’re definitely not where we want to be, we have lots of room for improvement. I’m excited to see where we’ve grown from the beginning, and more excited to see how we finish out the season.”
Kaitlyn Ranft and Cyan Clack led the way in the win over Elgin with 10 points each, with Ranft hitting two threes in the game.
“Everybody fought hard from the beginning,” Brittain said of the five-point win. “We’ve been having rough third quarters, where we come out at halftime and don’t win that quarter.
“They really came out and played a big third quarter, and just kept that lead the whole time.”
Seguin travels to Floresville on Tuesday night and then heads back there for the Floresville tournament Thursday through Saturday, where they’ll play two games each day.
“We’re just going to to work on getting better, things that we’re weak at and get everybody more playing time,” Brittain said.
Navarro
The Lady Panthers are off to a 1-2 start after a tough one-pint loss to Wimberley to start the season, 53-52, a win over Pearsall, 50-16 and falling to Devine 55-35.
The loss to Wimberley came after the Lady Panthers had trouble on the inside, head coach Darrell Harborth said.
“They were big and physical and we’re struggling with physical teams right now,” Harborth said. “”They hit some shots off the backboard that went in for them.
“It was a good game that we just never could get over the hump in.”
Defensive pressure with the press helped in the win over Pearsall.
“”We need our pressure to be able to get to teams,” Harborht said. “We’re not tall and physical, so we’ve got to be able to get pressure and get turnovers and we were able to do it in that game.”
Tatum Harborth led the way in the win with 11, while Haleigh Ortiz and Laylin Sturm chipped in with nine apiece.
The press didn’t work as well with a veteran team like Devine, which started mostly juniors and seniors against Harborth’s young team.
“They’re a very well-coached team with a lot of juniors and seniors,” Harborth said. “They were able to handle that (the press) and get some easier buckets than we did.”
The team took a hit against Pearsall, as three-year letterman post Ortiz went down with a broken ankle in the game and is likely out four to six weeks.
”She was getting a loose ball and one of the Pearsall girls rolled up on it,” Harborth said. “It was one of those freak accidents.
“She brings a toughness inside that we don’t have right now.”
Navarro travels to Falls City Tuesday night, before also going to the Floresville tourney on Thursday.
Marion
The Bulldogs are 2-0 after beating Lee Academy, 78-11, and Dilley, 40-20, last week.
Head coach Kollyn McWhinney played 15 girls in the win over Lee Academy, and 13 of them got on the scoresheet.
“We were looking at that game more as the end of our tryouts,” McWhinney said. “It was an opponent we knew we were going to beat, so I brought up some kids from the JV team and let everybody play a little bit.”
Lily Bek had 14, Signe Rabenaldt and Catherine Koehler had 10 each and Lizzie Abrameit had eight in the win.
The Bulldogs had a slow start in the win over Dilley, as the first quarter ended with the teams tied at 2-2. But the lid came off the basket for Marion in the second quarter.
“We couldn’t shoot real well in the first quarter,” McWhinney said. “We just kept working and all of the sudden in the second quarter we went on an 18-0 run.”
Abrameit had four three-pointers in her new position at guard and led all scorers with 20, after she played post for the Bulldogs last year.
She, along with Bek, Toryn Autry, and Molly Rooke just came off the volleyball team a week ago.
“I moved Lizzie back out to guard,” McWhinney said of Abrameit. “It helps to have another ball handler out there and she was our leading three-point shooter last year as a post, and I felt like we could get her a lot more opportunities as a guard.
“They always say when your best players are your hardest workers, that’s a good thing.”
The Bulldogs travel to Lytle on Tuesday and then have an early tipoff at home against Schulenberg (5 p.m.) on Friday.
Boys
The Navarro boys fell to Elgin, 61-47, in their first game of the year on Friday, while the Seguin boys face SA Edison on Tuesday at home, and the Marion boys start their season next Friday at Gonzales. See the Seguin game story online Wednesday afternoon at www.seguingazette.com.
