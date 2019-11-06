A huge win over Cotulla last week has the Marion Bulldogs (4-1, 6-3 overall) in position for a share of the District 15-3A-I title going into Friday’s final home game against last-place Lytle.
The Bulldogs are tied with Jourdanton, and a win would get them a share of the district crown as co-champs with the Indians, providing Jourdanton also wins its game this week.
The defense rose to the occasion in the second half against the Cowboys last week.
“We went down 14-7 going into halftime, but our defense held them to 40 yards in the second half,” head coach Ryne Miller said. “The offense scored 17 unanswered points and we ended up winning the game.
“It was big — it secured a playoff spot for us and also tied us for the district championship.”
By virtue of Jourdanton’s win over the Bulldogs earlier this season, the Indians would get the No. 1 seed out of the district, with Marion the No. 2.
“They beat us head-to head, but when it comes to district championships, we’ll still be a district champion (with a win),” Miller said.
Coach Miller has seen improvement in the defense since a couple of high-scoring ball games early in the season.
“Since we’ve gotten into district our defense has been playing lights out,” Miller said. “Even against Jourdanton they played really well.”
He’s also seen the offense grow with each passing week, playing their best toward the end of the season.
“The offense is starting to click a little bit right now,” Miller said. “We’re peaking at the right time.”
Quarterback Zach Goodwin has nine rushing touchdowns to go with his 14 throwing, with wide receivers Jacob Devora (8 TD’s), Jayden Williams, Hutch Rabenaldt and Cade Baumann catching most of those. Leading rusher is Ray Rayos has had better going lately, accounting for more than 600 yards on the season.
Lytle comes into the game 1-8 on the season, and have yet to win a district game. The Pirates have struggled against the better teams in the district, but gave Karnes City a game last week before falling, 42-27.
“They’ve been doing a good job, having competed against some good teams,” Miller said. “For us it’s a great opportunity because it’s our senior class home game. The seniors will be fired up for it, they’re excited to play Lytle and it should be a good game.”
The coach likes where his team is at this point of the season.
“We’ve got everybody healthy right now,” Miller said. “The kids are excited, the way we’re practicing, the coaches are doing a good job putting us into good situations to win football games. We’re excited to keep this thing rolling as long as we can.”
The Bulldogs, as the No. 2 seed, will come up against the No. 3 seed out of District 16-3A-I a week from Friday. Currently, three teams in that district, Mathis, San Diego and Lyford are jockeying for the No.’s 2-4 seeds behind district leader George West. Mathis (5-1) plays San Diego (4-2) this week, while Lyford (4-2) plays Bishop.
“We think we’re going to play Lyford,” Miller said. “But we could play Mathis or San Diego, depending on how everybody’s looking after this week.”
While it’s possible that the two teams could decide to flip for a home versus home scenario. it’s more likely that the coaches will pick a neutral site for the game.
“If somebody feels like they want the home field advantage you could go home-and-home,” Miller said. “Last year in the playoffs we always agreed on neutral sites.
“We’ve got one game left then the playoffs. We’ve already clinched a playoff spot and hopefully will clinch a championship on Friday.”
Kickoff for the Bulldogs and Pirates is 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Veteran’s Stadium in Marion.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.