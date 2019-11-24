Friday, Nov. 15 was a good day to be a sports editor.
I spent the day at two playoff games, the first being the Navarro Lady Panthers’ regional semifinal volleyball game against Caldwell, and the second, Seguin’s area playoff football game against Hutto.
They were two fantastic games and I count myself lucky to have been there for both.
Navarro and Caldwell slugged it out through four fantastic sets — the two teams separated by just one point through the first three.
Unfortunately, two of those three sets went to Caldwell. As head coach Nicole Blakeman mentioned in the game story last Sunday, if just one point had gone Navarro’s way at the right time, it could have been a different game.
I had the opportunity to cover the Lady Panthers about a half dozen games this year, and they were strong.
Most of the matches I covered leading up to that regional semifinal were blowouts, with the exception of the area round against Sinton, which was a great match that went to five sets with two very good teams.
It’s cool, as a sports writer, to see teams like the Lady Panthers that are obviously so much better than the vast majority of their competition.
They’re good, as they have been for her three years there, because they’ve got a great coach.
Coach Blakeman, who is approaching 700 wins as a coach on the volleyball court in her career, is a self-professed volleyball nerd — it’s pretty much all volleyball all the time at the Blakeman household, as her husband has also coached the sport for years.
I counted at least half a dozen times when I had to ask her to explain her volleyball terminology to me so I understood her answers to my questions.
That not withstanding, I thoroughly enjoyed the games I saw them play — great season Lady Panthers.
Seguin
After the playoff volleyball game, I drove the 120 miles or so from the middle of San Antonio to Hutto for the Mats playoff game with the Hippos.
It appeared the No. 9 in the state Hippos would roll over Seguin, after they scored of four of their first five possession for a 25-5 halftime lead.
But after going down 32-12, Seguin played its best football of the season.
Two successive drives resulted in touchdowns and with a Hippo field goal in the middle, Seguin trailed by just a score at 35-27.
I was in the press box with the coaches from Hutto and let me tell you, they were getting nervous.
On Seguin’s next drive with about seven minutes left in the game, I had to walk outside and watch from the stands — because I was getting excited for the team I had covered every game they played this season.
I don’t think the Hutto coaches would have appreciated me pulling for the Mats.
Coach Bush’s young and undersized defense made some huge stops in the second half — when the season was on the line.
While the Mats came up just short, the fortitude and determination they showed in that half was, in my opinion, their best football of the year.
They weren’t supposed to be in that game, with coach Bush noting to the kids afterwards that they were huge underdogs.
But somehow late they were, just one play from sending it to overtime.
After making the playoffs last year for the first time in over a decade, the Mats got there again. This time with very few seniors on the squad.
It was a herculean effort — and I felt for them as you do anytime a team you're covering has a season come to an end.
Next year should be more of the same as most of the team is returning, so the playoffs may become a regular thing around here.
Great job coach Bush and all the Matadors, you represented your school, your town and your team well.
