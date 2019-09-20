The Seguin Matadors were close last week.
The Mats battled Central Catholic to the wire, but could not punch in the potential game-tying score with seconds left at Matador Stadium.
The 51-43 loss was Seguin’s third of the year — but now — they are 0-0.
The District 12-5A season begins this Friday, as Seguin goes on the road to Nelson Field in Austin for a 5 p.m. kickoff tonight against Austin Northeast, the school formerly known as Austin Reagan.
Northeast comes into the game 0-3, but the losses have been much more lopsided than the Matadors this season. The Raiders have been outscored 132-7 in three games.
“They’re a team with a lot more size than us,” head coach Travis Bush said. “They’ve got some speed, but they just haven’t put it all together.
“It’s a ballgame that we have to make sure we’re focused, bring a lot of energy and make sure we’re sound in everything we do. At the end of the day, one of us is going to get our first win of the season.”
The coach says that the focus this week is on the Matadors and how they play.
“It doesn’t change, it’s always about us,” Bush said. “It’s not about our opponent, no matter who we’re playing. How good can we be this week, how much better can we be?
“If we get similar situations that we’ve had these last three games, can we execute better, can we not give up the big play on defense, can we get off the field on defense?”
Marques Washington has been a standout at running back for the Mats this season, culminating in a 268-yard, four touchdown night against Central Catholic. Washington has 561 yards rushing through just three games.
“He was a little sore, he had 32 carries and the most rushing yards since we’ve been here,” Bush said. “But he’s good, ready to keep churning, so we’ll see how he does.”
Backup Jervin Contreras could be limited this week, so the coach could possibly use Clark Ullrich and Tristan Moreno to spell Washington if needed.
Quarterback Jhalen Mickles will sit out this week, still nursing a hamstring, so Micah Rodriguez will get the nod.
“Micah will get the start and we’ve got some guys to back him up if we need to,” Bush said.
Each game is a learning experience for the Matadors this year, with a young team that is still growing.
“I bet we are the only 5A team in the state with more sophomores starting than seniors,” Bush said. “People don’t realize how young we are, so we talk about learning from situations. Credit to the way our guys played, to fight back and get down there, and just come up short.”
Winning takes time and practice, and the coach reminded the players of that this week.
“How many game-winning shots did Michael Jordan miss before he started making them?” Bush asked. “You’ve got to be in those situations, and miss, and miss, and miss — before you start making them. Then you start making them, and you learn from that as well.”
There were a lot of positives from the game against Central Catholic.
“It’s a handful of plays,” Bush said. “You take away four or five of their offensive plays, and they only score 21. You take three or four plays offensively, and they don’t stop us.
“The biggest thing is that the guys were playing their tails off. We got a lot of reps against a good football team and and that’s how you get better.”
The tough early season schedule was all in preparation for the upcoming district season.
“We’ve played teams at a high level for five weeks now to get us ready,” Bush said. “Our goal was for that to get us ready to be a step above some of these teams in district. We’ll see how that pays off tonight.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
