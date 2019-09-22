The Navarro Panthers love opponents’ homecomings in about the same way that Vikings loved fishing villages.
The latest site of their savage and brutal destruction was La Grange, where the Panthers remained undefeated by wrecking the previously unbeaten Leopards 55-22 on Friday night.
It was the second straight homecoming the Panthers have ruined following last week’s 33-7 rout of Marble Falls. They have gained a reputation for it in recent years, so much that Panthers’ fans eyes light up when they see a homecoming game on the schedule.
The Panthers did it their traditional way—just shoving the ball right down the opposing defense’s throat and daring them to do something about it. They rushed for 417 yards, led by 142 from fullback Euler Deleon and 121 from halfback Momo Sims.
They also scored on every possession except the last one of the first half, when they were only able to run one play before time expired.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount said it was “probably the best offensive performance” by the team since he took over the program at the beginning of last season.
“The offense came out clicking tonight,” he said. “They put together a complete game. We had some injuries to deal with but everyone stepped up and did a great job.”
Defensively, the Panthers held an explosive and talented La Grange offense in check. They forced two crucial turnovers and shut them out for the final 20 minutes of the game.
Navarro held La Grange to a three-and-out on their first series, then drove 65 yards in seven plays to grab the early lead. The score came on a fourth-and-three at the Leopards’ eight-yard line when Deleon swept right behind a Sims’ block that took out two defenders.
They would add to that lead just 16 seconds later. La Grange mishandled a shot gun snap on the first play of their next series and defensive end Brett Butler pounced on the fumble at the Leopards’ 20-yard line.
Sam Muniga, playing his first game at tailback, weaved his way into the end zone on the next play and the Panthers had an early 14-0 lead.
La Grange responded with a 12 play, 74-yard drive. They scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down.
Navarro came back with a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Sims got the touchdown on a nicely executed 35-yard run that was helped by a downfield block from tight end Brian Holmes.
The Leopards hung in, though, and put together another long scoring drive. They ate up nearly six minutes in marching 64 yards in 13 plays, scoring with just 27 seconds left in the half. They converted four third-and-five or longer downs, with their touchdown coming on a third-and-16 pass at the Panthers’ 25-yard line.
They added a two-point conversion to narrow the Navarro lead to 21-15 going into the break.
It was a frustrating end to the half for Blount and his Panthers.
“We knew that they would be able to break some plays because of the athletes they have,” Blount said. “That was big momentum for them to score right before the half the way they did. We talked at half time about making sure we came out and made a statement with our first drive in the second half.”
They did just that and it only took them three plays. On the third, tailback Kyle Dietert found a hole and eluded tacklers on his way to a 45-yard touchdown run.
In what Yogi Berra might call “déjà vu all over again”, the start of the second half would soon look a lot like the start of the first. On its next series, La Grange again fumbled a snap and this time it was linebacker Ethan Thomas falling on the fumble at the Leopards’ 22-yard line.
Two plays later, Dietert scored his second touchdown in 91 seconds, cutting back across the field for an 18-yard run. That extended the Panthers’ lead to 35-15, giving them a little breathing room.
That would not last long. On the first play of La Grange’s next series, receiver Jacob Brandt took a pitch and ran through the Navarro defense for an 89-yard touchdown run.
But there was to be no stopping the Panthers’ offense on this night. A nine-yard Sims run converted a fourth-and six on Navarro’s next possession. Sims then did his best impression of teammate Euler Deleon, carrying two defenders with him for a 12-yard touchdown run.
Sims said the physical style of the game was exactly as he and his teammates had expected.
“We knew they were physical with us last year and we have to be ready for that,” he said. “We had to explode off the ball and stay on our blocks.”
The Panthers were able to stop La Grange on its next series, this time with linebackers Tristan Breitenkamp and Thomas shutting down a fourth down conversion attempt.
Deleon then put the game away as he bounced off an initial hit at the line of scrimmage and ran four yards for his second touchdown of the night and ninth of the season.
Halfback Brodie Whitson closed out the scoring with a 29-yard run late in the fourth quarter to provide the final 33-point margin of victory.
The Panthers will now return home to face the Giddings Buffaloes in their last non-district game of the season.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
