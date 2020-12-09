If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Area basketball went nearly perfect over the weekend, picking up seven total wins over eight opponents.
Seguin girls basketball picked up two wins over the weekend, locking in a 42-32 win over Lehman and a 39-30 game over Somerset. Reese Brittain scored 21 points followed by Liv Hernandez, who had 15 over the two games.
