Panther Tatum Harborth goes up for a shot amidst Texan defenders on Nov. 7, 2020 at Wimberley High School.

Area basketball went nearly perfect over the weekend, picking up seven total wins over eight opponents.

Seguin girls basketball picked up two wins over the weekend, locking in a 42-32 win over Lehman and a 39-30 game over Somerset. Reese Brittain scored 21 points followed by Liv Hernandez, who had 15 over the two games.

