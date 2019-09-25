Seguin is making a comeback in its bid for the playoffs, Navarro and Lifegate continue to roll, and Marion is prepping for its district run with some tough matches in the midst of this year’s volleyball season.
Seguin
The Lady Mats had to go five sets against McCollum, but got the win after McCollum had come back to tie the match.
Seguin won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-22, before McCollum fought back with 19-25 and 18-25 wins to force the tiebreaker.
“We started out pretty strong in the first two sets,” head coach Kristi Stanley said. “But McCollum came out with a sense of urgency and won the next two.”
Seguin would handle the Cowboys in the fifth set though, 15-9, to take the match and even its District 26-5A mark to 3-3 (13-18 overall).
Julianna Harrington had a superb effort offensively, getting 17 kills to lead the Lady Mats.
“Julianna had no hitting errors for the entire match, she was our most steady hitter,” Stanley said. “Everyone else had their shining moments, but also made some errors that contributed to losing sets three and four.
“There were unforced errors at crucial times in those sets.”
Taylor Bode had 12 kills and Leslie Muenchow and Riley Brittain had 10 and nine kills, respectively.
Libero Amasti Canales led the defensive effort with an astonishing 48 digs on the night, while Riley chipped in with 20 for Seguin.
The defense shone in the fifth set when the match was on the line, Stanley said.
“We were better in that fifth set,” she said. “McCollum is a very steady team, they’re going to come at you pretty hard. Riley played a great game, we switched our offense to get her a little more involved and spread the ball around.
“She did a great job while she was hitting and attacking.”
Reese Brittain and Brinley Beicker had 13 digs each, while Muenchow had 10 in leading the Lady Mats to their second consecutive five-set win.
Seguin took on Veterans Memorial last night after press time. See the story in Thursday’s Seguin Gazette.
Navarro
The Lady Panthers have yet to be challenged in district matches, winning their third in a row without dropping a single set.
Navarro rolled over Brooks Academy, 25-8, 25-10 and 25-12 to go 3-0 in District 30-4A and 26-6 overall.
The win streak now stands at 13 straight — Navarro’s last loss was to Gregory Portland on Aug. 20.
The Lady Panthers got the win without the services of key hitters Kelly Helms and Madison McCaig, neither of whom played in the match.
Ashley Gosch led the offensive effort with 9 kills, while Berklee Andrews and Haley Hoffman had five each.
Defensively, Gosch and Kaitlin Menchaca had seven digs each, while libero Carolyn Burch and Nelly Brumley contributed with six apiece.
Navarro hosted Gonzales last night after press time.
Marion
The Bulldogs (13-13) are prepping for district with some tough matches, and for the second game in a row fell in four sets.
This time it was Hondo that handed the Bulldogs the loss, 25-21, 17-25, 21-25 and 21-25. FEAST beat the Bulldogs in four sets in the prior match.
Lizzie Abrameit once again led the Bulldogs offensively with 10 kills, while adding 14 assists, 13 digs and two aces in the match.
Madyson Schulze had nine kills, while Kaylie Miller added five and Hayley Mabee had four.
Defensively, Mabee had 12 digs, Madison Doss had nine and Ingrid Nava chipped in with eight to lead the Bulldogs.
Marion hosted Canyon Lake last night, and opens district play on Friday versus Ingam-Moore at home.
Lifegate
The Lady Falcons improved to 9-1 on the season with a win over Bastrop Tribe, 25-8, 25-20, and 25-21.
Gracie Peters once again led the offensive side with 13 kills, as Kayla Hallmark contributed with 10 assists and Hannah Green had three aces. Defensively, Peters had 13 digs while Hannah Osborne had 10.
Lifegate traveled to Sunnybrook last night and returns home on Friday to play the Cornerstone JV.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
