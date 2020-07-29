If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
After 18 years of dedicated service to Texas Lutheran University, Debbie Roberts has announced her retirement as TLU’s director of the Burton E. Grossman Fitness Center, campus recreation, intramurals, and the Mabee Aquatic Center.
“It has been a joy to work at TLU these past 18 years,” Roberts said. “The athletics department is so important to the students, athletes and TLU, and to be a part of that and work with some awesome coaches through the years has been a great experience. My favorite aspect of my job has been working with the students — seeing the student employees in the fitness center, the pool, and intramural sports develop leadership and decision-making skills and taking ownership of the programs they were involved in.
