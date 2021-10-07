If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Champions were crowned in Geronimo Wednesday night as the Navarro tennis team defeated Karnes City by a score of 19-0.
The Panthers road to district glory started on Sept. 8 as they defeated the Gonzales Apaches 19-0. On Sept. 15, they traveled to Somerset High School and took wins off of the Bulldogs; leaving their tennis courts without giving up one single match at 19-0.
