Navarro Baseball

Navarro's Will Boswell slides safely into third after hitting a triple during Navarros 8-4 win over La Vernia on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Navarro.

 Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette

The Navarro Panthers (25-3, 6-0) closed out their regular season undefeated in district with a final 8-4 win over La Vernia on Monday.

The game was called in the sixth inning due to severe weather in the area.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.