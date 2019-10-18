After an 0-3 start to the season, not many people would have had Seguin in position to battle for the District 12-5A title.
But after three straight wins, that’s where head coach Travis Bush’s team is — on top of the standings with Dripping Springs.
And with games against the Tigers and LBJ right around the corner, this week’s contest with Austin McCallum looms large if the Mats (3-0 District 12-5A, 3-3 overall) hope to contend for the district championship.
McCallum comes into the contest 2-4 overall and 1-2 in district, after probably the most difficult start in the league. The Knights’ first two games were against LBJ (56-0) and Dripping Springs (43-21).
“They had the tough draw in the district of playing LBJ and Drip first,” Bush said. “They started out 0-2, just like last year, but were the reigning district champ two years ago, when they were a state semifinalist. They are an experienced team, an experienced playoff team, so the record doesn’t show how good they are.”
The Knights rebounded with a 56-0 win over Austin Navarro last week.
The McCallum defense will be geared to stop the run, daring Seguin to throw the ball.
“Defensively, they’ll be the best we’ve seen, probably in the New Braunfels category,” Bush said. “It will be tough sledding for us to run the ball against these guys, they are going to have more than you in the box.
“That’s their mindset, to stop the run first. They do that well and force you to throw the ball to beat them.”
The Mats counter with one of the best passing offenses in the district, especially since the return of Jhalen Mickles two weeks ago off a hamstring injury.
Mickles was nearly perfect last week in the 50-7 thrashing of Austin Travis, going 21-24 for 260 yards and two touchdowns. That game boosted his stats to a 72% completion percentage for 767 yards and six touchdowns in essentially two-and-a-half games of action.
Seguin will have to overcome the loss of a couple of starters this week to injury.
“We’re banged up, but every team in the nation and in the state are banged up at every level,” Bush said. “We’ve got some starters out, but so does every other team in the district. Some guys are going to have to step up tonight.
“It’s that time of the year that you have to limit and watch how you practice, so you are ready to play on Friday nights.”
Offensively, McCallum has been working with their second-string quarterback, after losing the starter to injury early in the season.
“You can see they are getting better,” Bush said. “They have the ability to move the football — they have some big strong lineman so they want to run the football, but they also have some explosiveness in the passing game.”
Bush took note of last week’s Dripping Springs, LBJ game, which the Tigers pulled out, 17-14.
“Statistically, they’re the top two teams in district, and I’m curious to see what that film looks like,” Bush said. “It shows you the caliber of those two teams.”
Players are excited to be in the hunt for a district championship.
“The guys are fine, it’s the best we can be right now (3-0), regardless of who we have played,” Bush said. “This will be a big one, playing for a playoff spot, to stay at the top and in the running for a championship.
“None of that can happen until we get this one tonight.”
Bush stopped short of calling this week a must-win game.
“It’s not going to make or break anything,” he said. “It’s just the next game, it’s not do or die. It will keep us in the running for the district championship, it will secure a playoff spot — so it is an opportunity to clinch a couple of things.”
Seguin and McCallum kickoff tonight at Matador Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
