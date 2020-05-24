The Texas Lutheran University Bulldogs basketball team will soon add another Seguin player to its roster.
Seguin High School senior shooting guard Gerrit Twitero recently signed his letter of intent to play for the local college with his family, a few friends and coaches nearby.
“I got a text from Coach (Mike) Wacker that he would like to set up a phone call with me some time,” he said. “It was a great phone call and he told me a lot about his program. It’s always been my dream to play college basketball, so it wasn’t a hard decision.”
With the coronavirus putting a stop to a lot of things, Seguin head basketball coach Dwayne Gerlich said he helped get the ball rolling a little bit for Twitero to continue his basketball career.
“I knew Texas Lutheran was interested, so I reached out,” he said. “It all kind of worked out timing wise. They were still very interested. It is going to be a great fit for him.”
Twitero’s love of the game began at an early age, and he continued to hone his skills. In high school, he played for the Matadors freshman and junior varsity teams his first two years, earning a spot on the varsity team his junior and senior years.
“Junior year, I was behind Tristan Silas who was a great basketball player, who plays for TLU and is my future teammate,” he said. “My senior year, I started the whole season.”
Twitero had a stand out season earning himself a spot in the Chicken Express All-Star game, alongside teammate Christopher “CJ” James.
He earned the 2019 Mr. Basketball Award — Most Valuable Player — from Seguin basketball.
His three-point shooting is what garnered him recognition, and the chance to continue his basketball career at TLU, Gerlich said.
“They were looking for a three-point shooter,” he said. “That is one of his fortes, shooting a three. He shot over 40% this year.”
Time on the court with the Bulldogs will help Twitero develop as a stronger, faster player, Gerlich said.
“I think he is going to be a big help to them in the future,” he said.
Twitero plans to major in business administration while at TLU.
“Right now, I’m looking at accounting,” he said. “College is a place where you find something you’ve never heard of before and I’m excited for that.”
