GEORGETOWN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran overcame a 13-point, second-half deficit and edged the Southwestern Pirates 78-76 Friday night at Southwestern’s Robertson Center.
Sebastian Andrade scored TLU’s last six points and made two frees throws with 23 seconds to play to put TLU in front 77-76.
After an Andrade defensive rebound on a Southwestern miss with three seconds remaining, Andrade went back to the line and made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Bulldogs a two-point advantage.
After the Pirates called timeout on the missed free throw rebound, Southwestern inbounded the basketball and had to go the length of the court in 1.33 seconds to get a final shot. The Pirates turned the ball over as time expired, unable to get a final shot at the basket.
TLU won its second straight road conference game and improved to 12-7 overall and to 9-3 in the SCAC.
Southwestern fell to 9-10 overall and to 5-7 in the SCAC.
TLU swept the two regular-season meetings between the clubs.
TLU trailed 52-39 with 17:03 to play but clawed its way back into the game midway through the second half.
Andrade made a layup at the 13:45 mark to cut the lead down to eight. After a Southwestern miss, Jamir Mason nailed a three to move the Pirate lead down to five.
Jorden Kite’s three-pointer at the 11:36 mark made it a two-point SU lead, 58-56. Mason tied the game at 60 with a layup a minute later.
TLU took its first lead of the second half, and first lead since the 9:25 mark of the first half, on an Andrade three-pointer with 9:41 to play in the game.
Neither team led by more than four points the rest of the way.
Andrade led TLU with 29 points. He hit 10 of his 16 shot attempts and went 7-for-11 at the free throw line.
Bulldog power forward Caleb Lister contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kite added 13 points, four assists and three rebounds.
TLU made nine of its 28 shots from the three-point line and out-scored the Pirates from the arc by a count of 27-12.
Southwestern lost despite shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line. The Pirates were 4-for-12 from the arc.
Trenton Garrett led the Pirates with 18 points and four rebounds.
In the race for the top seed for the upcoming SCAC Championship Tournament, TLU still holds a 1-1/2 game lead on Austin College. St. Thomas (Texas), the SCAC regular-season leader, is ineligible for the conference tournament as it transitions from NAIA to NCAA Division III.
The Bulldogs do not play again until next Friday. TLU hosts St. Thomas at 5:30 p.m. in TLU’s Memorial Gymnasium (Jim Shuler Court).
Women
Southwestern University limited Texas Lutheran to 24.2 percent shooting and held off a late TLU rally for a 56-50 conference home win Friday night at the Robertson Center.
The Pirates moved to 6-13 overall and to 4-8 in the SCAC.
TLU dropped to 7-12 overall and to 5-7 in the SCAC. The Bulldogs have lost four in a row.
The Bulldogs made it a three-point game with five minutes remaining after a pair of free throws from Kasey Hairell.
TLU trailed by five with 2:14 on the clock after a Cami Davis layup. Davis’s three-pointer with 32 seconds to play again pulled TLU within five, at 54-49.
The Bulldogs would get no closer than five points in the final minute.
Hairell led TLU with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She also registered a pair of steals and three blocks.
Davis and Dominique Campos scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.