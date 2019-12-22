DENVER – Texas Lutheran’s two last-second shots did not drop Friday night against Johnson & Wales-Denver, and the Wildcats secured a 59-58 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over the Bulldogs.
JWU-Denver improved 2-7 overall and to 1-1 in the SCAC.
The Bulldogs, coming off Thursday night’s one-point road win over Colorado College, fell to 4-5 overall and to 1-1 in the SCAC.
JWU-Denver rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit by outscoring TLU 33-25 in the second half.
The Wildcats scored 33 of their 59 points from the three-point line. JWU-Denver went 11-for-21 from the arc.
After shooting 48.4 percent from the field in the first half, TLU dropped to 37.5 percent in the second half.
At the three-point line, TLU was 4-for-18 overall and 1-for-6 in the second half.
JWU-Denver hit 50 percent of its second half shots and went 5-for-11 from the arc in the closing 20 minutes.
TLU held the lead for 23:49 of the game. The lead changed hands nine times, and the game was tied three times.
Kaleb Atherley led the Wildcats with 15 points. Charles Young added 14 and dished out six assists.
Young made four three-pointers, and Brandon Romero chipped in three three-pointers.
Caleb Lister led TLU with 21 points. He added eight rebounds and three steals.
Lister was 7-for-13 from the floor and 2-of-5 from the three-point line. The Bulldogs were a plus-13 with Lister on the floor.
Jamir Mason scored 13, and Sebastian Andrade collected 11 points.
Jorden Kite led TLU with 11 rebounds. TLU out-rebounded JWU-Denver 35-28.
The Bulldogs return to Seguin and to Memorial Gymnasium (Jim Shuler Court) for the next three conference contests. TLU faces Trinity and Schreiner on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, respectively, before playing Southwestern on Jan. 3.
Women
Texas Lutheran rallied from an 11-point third quarter deficit, forced overtime with a late-regulation bucket, and prevailed in overtime 69-65 Friday evening at Johnson & Wales-Denver.
Cami Davis made a short jumper in the lane with 17 seconds to play, and TLU made a late defensive stop in regulation to get into the extra session.
TLU out-scored JWU-Denver 9-5 in the overtime to improve to 3-6 overall and to 1-1 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
JWU-Denver dropped to 0-7 overall and to 0-1 in the SCAC.
The Bulldogs trailed 60-54 with 1:32 remaining in regulation, but TLU closed out the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run.
Dominique Campos nailed a three-pointer with 53.6 seconds remaining in the fourth to pull TLU within two points.
Davis’s tying bucket came off an inbounds pass from Morgan Rodriguez.
Heaven Dandridge came off the TLU bench to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Dandridge scored 13 and made all four of her field goal attempts, including 3-for-3 from the three-point line.
Abby Hroch and Kasey Hairell each scored 11, and Davis poured in 10. Rodriguez added nine points and led TLU in rebounding, with 10.
Hroch pulled down eight rebounds, and Hairell added six boards.
The Bulldogs shot 39.4 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from the three-point line. JWU-Denver hit nine of its 30 three-point shots and shot 45 percent overall from the field.
TLU returns to Seguin for its next three conference games - against Trinity, Schreiner and Southwestern. The Bulldogs face Trinity on Dec. 29, Schreiner on Dec. 30 and Southwestern on Jan. 3.
