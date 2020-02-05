At least one area high school football coach and athletic director is not happy with the UIL realignment of his district on Monday.
Navarro’s Rod Blount did not have good things to say about the Panthers' new district, 14-4A-II, citing a lack of players for junior high, freshman and junior varsity teams at at least three of the schools in the district.
Meanwhile at Seguin and Marion, coaches Travis Bush and Ryne Miller felt the new districts for their schools will be a welcome new challenge for the football programs.
Navarro
Blount did not mince words when the Gazette talked to him Monday afternoon about the realignment.
“It’s tough on us being in that district,” Blount said. “I think it’s going to hurt us this year and the effects of it will be long term.
“It’s hard to find games for your junior highs and sub-varsity teams.”
Wimberley is the one holdover from Navarro’s previous district, while Manor Tech, Austin Eastside Memorial, Austin Achieve and SA Young Men’s Leadership were added to the new district.
“Manor said they would have a JV, but that’s it,” Blount said. “Eastside is not going to have a JV, freshman or junior high and Achieve Academy and SA Young Men’s Leadership is going to be the same way.
“So we’re going to be scrambling to find games for our sub-varsities and having to send them every which way — and a bunch of 4A schools are going to be dealing with the same issue we are.”
That the UIL put those four schools all in the same district, rather than splitting them up, creates an issue for a large part of the district season.
“It’s hard enough when you’re trying to find them for one game or so,” Blount said. “But to look during everybody’s district play for a minimum of three games — it’s going to be hard to do.”
Blount wasn’t sure exactly why the UIL chose to group the four schools together, but said it probably came down to location.
“I guess just looking geographically that the UIL placed it like that,” he said. “I don’t think it was anything intentional, but those guys are kind of in the same area.”
Blount is also concerned with the level of competition that those schools can provide for the Panthers.
“That’s what prepared us for a good playoff run every year, to be battle tested and having to play hard every single week — that’s not going to be the case any more,” Blount said.
Blount had some idea that at least a couple of those schools would be in the new district, “but I did not think it would be all four of them,” he said.
“Manor Tech is coming up from 3A, it’s going to be Achieve Academy’s first year of playing football and it’s the same with SA Young Men’s — that’s three brand new schools.
“But the main concern that I have is for our younger kids on our sub-varsities, who are we going to schedule?” Blount said. “You aren’t going to be able to play 4A’s because they aren’t going to be looking for games.”
Blount was not sure what, if any, recourse the school might pursue with the UIL.
In non-football sports, the foes are more familiar, as the Panthers will play Gonzales, Pleasanton, La Vernia and Cuero.
Seguin
At Seguin, A.D. and head football coach Travis Bush thought the realignment went well for the Matadors.
While Blount had his concerns, Bush said Seguin’s new district is a good thing for the Mats.
Seguin will no longer be traveling to Austin for games against schools that that have struggled with their programs in recent years.
So the competition provided in the new district, still 12-5A-I, is a step up for Seguin.
Dripping Springs came with Seguin into the new district, while adding Buda-Johnson, New Braunfels Canyon, Kyle-Lehman, SA Alamo Heights, SA Harlandale and SA Veterans Memorial.
“It’s kind of what we expected,“ Bush said. “Johnson moved up to 5A-D-I, where Canyon and Lehman came down from 6A.
“We’ve had our good battles with Dripping Springs, so it’s a challenging district and we’re excited about it.”
Common opponents in football and non-football sports is a plus for the programs at Seguin, Bush said.
Dripping Springs, Canyon, Veterans Memorial, Lehman, and Johnson will also play the Matadors in the new District 26-5A, along with SA Alamo Heights, Boerne Champion and Kerrville Tivy.
“The basketball, volleyball, track and other sports district is pretty stacked,” Bush said.
For football, the new teams mean a higher level of competition in district play.
“Football-wise it’s very competitive,” Bush said. “Dripping Springs is always solid, Canyon is solid, Johnson is new but beat us a couple of times in JV, Veterans Memorial has been to the playoffs a couple of times in 5A-II.
“We came back and talked to our football team (on Monday) and we told them we’re excited, we want to see how much progress we’ve made. You’re not going to find out how good you are playing cupcakes.”
Bush will release the schedule sometime in March, with three non-district games against 6A schools to prep the Matadors for a district schedule that will be tough top to bottom.
“There’s no one going in that you're going to say hey, we’re going to beat these guys pretty bad,” Bush said. “You’re going to have to play well every week.”
Marion
The Bulldogs had the fewest changes to their district in football, dropping just one team, Karnes City, and picking up Poteet in District 14-3A-I. Cotulla, Jourdanton, Lytle, SA Randolph and SA Cole remain in the district with Marion.
Karens City dropped to 3A-DII, while Poteet dropped down to 3A-I from 4A-II.
The realignment ended up going about as Marion A.D. and head football coach Ryne Miller expected.
“We ended up getting back with a lot of familiar teams, teams we’ve been playing the last couple of years,” Miller said. “We picked up Poteet coming in, and for us, it’s just an opportunity to play someone we’ve never played before.
“I think it was good for us. Our kids know who they are playing against with the familiar teams. Non-district I think we’ll change it up a little bit, so we can play some other teams we haven’t played before.”
In non-football sports the story was different, as SA Cole, SA Gervin, SA Randolph are the only three holdovers with Marion. Joining them in the new District 26-3A are Luling, Nixon-Smiley, SA Great Hearts and Stockdale.
“Bringing the other new teams is good for our players and our coaches,” Miller said. “They get to coach against other coaches, scheme against different people, whether it’s baseball, volleyball or basketball.
“It’s exciting for our coaches to see what other schools have to offer.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
