After last year’s first playoff berth in more than a decade, the Seguin Matadors’ motto for this year was “Taking the next step.”
Seguin fell to Georgetown in the bi-district round last season, so the hope with the motto was to get that first playoff win.
It’ll be tough.
Seguin’s draw for the first round this year?
The No. 9 ranked 5A team in the state, the Hutto Hippos (9-1).
The Hippos' only loss this year was to the No. 6 team in the state, Cedar Park, 20-16. Both schools are out of District 11-5A-I.
The Mats will once again face a bigger, stronger group, teams they have had trouble with in the second half of games this season.
“They are one of the best teams in our region,” head coach Travis Bush said. “They’ll be the best team we’ve seen in our four years here.”
The Hippos have two DI commits — wide receiver Dajon Harrison has committed to the University of Texas, while defensive end Landyn Watson has committed to LSU.
“It’s really a different level from what we’ve seen,” Bush said. “There’s really not a position on the field that we match up well with them. That district that we hit up there has two top 10 teams in the state. But if you win this one, you get the second-ranked team in the state, Shadow Creek.
“It is what it is. We’ve got a game on Friday night, and we’re going to plan, prepare and practice to win the game.”
The size difference in the trenches will also be a challenge for the Matadors.
“They are going to have an enormous size advantage across the board,” Bush said. “We’re going to have to try to find a way way to contain them and get consistent drives going on offense.”
Seguin will need big games from quarterback Jhalen Mickles, who has thrown for nearly 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns this season; running back Marques Washington (1074 yards, 7.3 average, 19 TD’s); and wide receivers Clark Ullrich (43 catches, 7 TD’s), Tristan Moreno, (13, 2 TD’s) and Trevor Waz (22, 2 TD’s); and tight end Jonathan Patterson (23, 4 TD’s).
“We’re going to take it drive-by-drive, fight our tails off and see how it goes,” Bush said.
Last week’s loss to LBJ took a little out of the Mats, the coach said, with some players nursing bumps and bruises this week.
“We had some guys banged up after the game,” Bush said. “This time of year we’ve just got to find a way to get them to Friday. We’re not practicing too physical this week — this late in the year it’s more about staying healthy and knowing what to do mentally.”
The coach knows that Seguin has a big hill to climb to get that first playoff win.
“We’re obviously going to be a big underdog,” Bush said. “We’ve got nothing to lose, we’re going to go let it all hang out, give it our best shot and see what happens.
“When you have a big physical difference, that’s where the size and strength can take over. That’s where we’re at, we’ve got to find ways to manage that.”
The Matodors kick off against the Hippos on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Hutto.
(0) comments
