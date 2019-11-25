This one was special for Lifegate head coach John Stout.
The 2019 season was the first for Stout as the head coach of the Falcons and they did not disappoint, handling the Texas Christian Tigers, 60-14, on Saturday in San Antonio for their second straight 2A TCAL six-man football championship, and the third straight overall.
“I am super excited about this one,” Stout said. “It means a lot to me. First of all, being a first-year head coach and second, there were a lot of people that had doubts that we could do it again this year after the people we lost (from last year).
“The kids really pulled together as a team. Just like I told them, that as long as we played together as a team it would go well.”
The Falcons won despite losing Barson Schmidt to a shoulder injury in the first minutes of the game.
“I told the boys we had to step it up (after the injury), next man up, and we got to get after it,” Stout said. “They really took to that, did really well and I’m proud of each and every one of them.”
Senior David Brewer saw more playing time due to the injury and took full advantage, scoring three times in the game, with one rushing touchdown and two TD’s receiving.
“David took over Barson’s spot and did really well at the position,” Stout said. Brewer caught a touchdown throw of 39 yards for his longest score of the game and caught the last score of the game to end it.
The Falcons built an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and had a 40-14 lead at the half.
“We scored on the first two possessions, they came back and scored and held us on one possession in the first half,” Stout said. “They couldn’t stop us, we did everything well.”
The Falcons scored three more times in the third quarter, and the game was called via the mercy rule just before the end of the quarter.
Quarterback Quinten Shelnutt had his usual game, scoring three times on the ground while amassing 179 yards on 22 carries. Shelnutt threw it well too, going 10-13 for 178 yards and throwing two touchdowns.
“I was coaching with him since the seventh grade on up,” Stout said. “He’s got the attitude for football. He knows the game, he reacts really well, he knows how to read the defenses.”
Sophomore Joseph Menchaca, Stout’s son, had three rushes for 33 yards and scored twice in the contest.
“He really came through for us,” Stout said. “We were running the ball and they were keying on Quinten, and we switched it up to Joseph.
“They weren’t ready for it and he snuck past them, ran over a couple of kids and got into the end zone.”
The Falcons gained 233 yards on the ground and another 144 yards through the air in the win. Shelnutt finishes the year accounting for 62 rushing touchdowns and 16 touchdowns passing.
