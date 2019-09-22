The Lifegate Christian Falcons had to go four quarters Friday night in Temple for the first time in three games.
But the result was the same.
The Falcons blew out its third straight opponent for a 55-6 win at Mean Joe Greene Field, to improve to 3-1 on the year, and extend its winning streak to three games.
“I was really happy with the boys playing together and actually becoming a team,” head coach John Stout said. “That’s what we’re all pushing for, getting everything straightened out so we can go on to the next game.”
After Lifegate’s Quinten Shellnut scored his first of eight touchdowns on the night from 40 yards out on the opening possession, Barson Schmidt recovered a North Central fumble to put the Falcons in position again at the Pioneer 20-yard-line. Shelnutt ran it in from 25 yards out for his second score and Lifegate had a 14-0 lead.
“Quentin really came through last night,” Stout said. “We actually did a great job blocking for him. He stepped it up and started becoming a leader last night — I was really proud of him.”
The Falcon defense forced a turnover on downs on the Pioneers next possession and Shelnutt scored again, this time from 10 yards out for the 22-0 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter.
Lifegate scored again in the second quarter after a David Brewer interception, and a 38-yard scamper from Shelnutt to go up 29-0.
“David did a great job defensively,” Stout said. “We put him on their No. 10 and he pretty much shut him down for the night.
“Barson had a sack or two, Joseph (Menchaca) had a sack or two and caused a fumble, and Kyle (Wrinkle) played well and had a bunch of tackles — everybody just kind of pulled together.”
North Central got a little life with a 45-yard kickoff return for a score on the opening kick of the second half to make it 29-6.
But one series later, Shelnutt dashed any hopes of a comeback with a 45-yard rushing touchdown, and after a Schmidt conversion went up 37-6.
Shelnutt scored again from 45 yards out after North Central turned it over on downs, and LIfegate had the game out of reach at 43-6.
Shelnutt also scored the Falcons’ final two touchdowns, those from 15 and 24 yards out, to provide the final margin.
The lopsided score did not really tell the tale, Stout said, as the Pioneers had a couple of starters that missed the game.
“Don’t take last night lightly,” he said. “They are a pretty good team, they were just down a couple of starters and they are a better team than how they played last night.”
The Falcons travel to Burnet next week to take on Smoking for Jesus. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
