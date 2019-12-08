Texas Lutheran sophomore forward Luis Green was named to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches Men’s Division III All-West Region First Team, and Bulldog seniors Lalo Lopez-Rivera and Cameron Townes picked up All-West Region Third Team spots.
Green, the two-time Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a 2018 United Soccer Coaches All-American, was named to the All-West Region First Team for a second consecutive season.
Lopez-Rivera, as a defender, and Townes, as a forward, were named All-West Region for the first time.
Green, Lopez-Rivera, and Townes led TLU to its first-ever Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship and to its second-ever NCAA Division III playoff berth.
The Bulldogs won a school-record 15 matches, going 15-6 overall and 7-2 in the SCAC.
The Bulldogs, the No. 2 seed in the SCAC Tournament, defeated tournament host Trinity 2-0 and top seed Colorado College 3-1 to claim the conference title and the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA DIII playoffs.
TLU played Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) in the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship (first round) and fell 2-0 to the Stags. CMS advanced to the NCAA DIII third round, falling to eventual national semi-finalist Centre (Ky.).
Green set new TLU DIII-era records for goals scored (20) and total points (43). His 20 goals scored and 43 total points were the second-most goals scored and points recorded in a single season in TLU men’s soccer history.
Green, the Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the SCAC Tournament, registered three hat tricks in 2019 and scored nine goals in his last six matches of the season. He has scored 38 career goals in 39 career matches played at TLU.
Lopez-Rivera, the Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the SCAC Tournament, led a TLU defensive effort that produced seven shutouts during the year and held opponents to a 1.27 goals against average.
Lopez-Rivera played and started in 20 matches in 2019 and added a goal and two assists.
Townes played in all 21 matches and scored a career-best 10 goals and notched a career-best five assists. He finished his Bulldog career with 21 career goals and 10 career assists.
A four-year starter, Townes had two goals in a key road win over Concordia Texas, and he scored the Bulldogs’ second goal of the match in the 3-1 conference championship victory over Colorado College.
