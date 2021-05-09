Marion setter Madison Doss looks to continue her volleyball career by signing her intent to join the Dallas College Eastfield volleyball team in Fall 2021.

Doss signed to join the Harvesters surrounded by teammates, friends, family and coaches May 4 on the court she competed on during her time at Marion High School.

Katy O’Bryan is the former staff writer for the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.