MARION — The Marion Bulldogs took care of business the way any team would getting ready for the playoffs. The Bulldogs (5-1, 7-3) rolled over the Lytle Pirates (0-6, 1-9), 63-6, finishing the regular season tied with Jourdanton Indians for district championship.
“That’s it, we’ll take it. That was good for us — good tune-up for the playoffs,” Marion head coach Ryne Miller said.
“We talked about needing to be perfect on everything, eliminate penalties, turnovers. We wanted to make some big plays and we did. All the guys are gamers. They practice hard and it shows up in the game.”
The Bulldog offense racked up 462 yards of total offense — 199 passing and 263 rushing. The defense allowed just 64 yards passing and 112 yards rushing. The defense had four interceptions, with one returned for a pick six by Jayden Williams. Hutch Rabenaldt had two on the night. Special teams also contributed with a blocked punt by senior Cade Baumann.
A 63-yard touchdown catch to Rabenaldt by Zach Goodwin two minutes into the contest opened the flood gates. Rabenaldt tip-toed the sidelines and with an ankle-breaking move inside the 20 on the Pirate defender made it look too easy.
After the Bulldog defense forced a three-and-out on the Pirates first possession, back-to-back 10-plus yard runs by Cade Bauman help set up the next score. Goodwin hit Rabenaldt for a 37-yard touchdown strike to put the home team, on senior night, up 14-0 with just a little more than five minutes left in the first quarter.
Senior running back Ray Rayos started the second quarter with a two-yard plunge, adding to the Bulldog lead.
The next Lytle possession ended with Rabenaldt picking an errant pass attempt and returning it to the opponents 12-yard-line.
Senior Cade Baumann scored on a jet sweep on the Marion’s next possession. Just like that, the score was Marion 28, Lytle 0, with 9 minutes left before the half.
The Pirates offense was unable to move the chains against the Bulldogs, setting up a punt. Bauman blocked the punt and Marion was again set up with great field position on the Pirates’ 28.
The offense was looking at a 3rd-and-17 on the Pirates 35, when senior Ray Rayos outmuscled a defender to haul in a pass from Goodwin for a score, extending the score to 35-0.
Another touchdown strike before the half had Goodwin finding Jayden Williams for a thrilling 32-yard catch and run for a 42-0 halftime lead.
The second half saw Williams again getting things started. A 25-yard pick six added to the home lead with one minute into the third.
The Pirates next possession looked promising. A late hit call on the Bulldogs gave the Pirates a first down inside the Bulldogs 20, but the next pass was intercepted by Rabenaldt to end the threat.
Sophomore quarterback Tanner Beakley took over for Goodwin, and calling his own number, Beakley showed speed and versatility. With two minutes left in the third quarter, he found pay dirt from 20 yards away.
The visiting team was able to put a drive together. Advancing the ball for over eight minutes, a quarterback keeper erased the goose egg on the scoreboard. The extra point hit the crossbar and was no good.
Ray Rayos put the icing on the cake with a 40-yard run for six with just under three minutes left in the game. Rayos averaged seven yards a carry with 12 touches for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Beakley had eight carries for 114 yards and one touchdown, Baumann had five totes for 57 yards and a TD.
Rabenaldt led the receiving corp with two touchdowns for 96 yards on two targets and Williams had 23 yards on five snags and one touchdown.
The playoffs start this week as the Lyford Bulldogs come to Marion for 7:30 kick-off.
