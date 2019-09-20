The Lifegate Flacons are on a two-game shutout streak, and will look to extend that Friday in Temple when they face North Central Texas Academy at Mean Joe Greene Field.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Head coach John Stout has seen film on the Pioneers, who come into the game 0-3 after losses to Coolidge, Zephyr, and last week to Waco-Parkview Christian, 46-15.
“They’re 0-3, but they’ve played some tough teams,” Stout said. “They’ve got three boys that we’ve got to watch, who have good speed and good hands.”
LIfegate shutout Annapolis last week in Corpus Christi, 50-0, with the game called on the mercy rule at the end of the first half.
Quarterback Quinten Shelnutt has been the catalyst so far for the Falcons, rushing for 338 yards and 10 touchdowns, and throwing for 296 yards and four touchdowns. The coach plans on rotating Barson Schmidt at quarterback into this week’s game with Shelnutt.
“To keep both of them fresh I’ll rotate Barson in somewhat,” Stout said. “I don’t know how much it will be this week, we’ll just to have to see what we can do.”
Zach McCulloch has been Shelnutt’s go to receiver with 118 yards and three touchdowns, while the injured Luke Landin (knee) has pitched in with three rushing touchdowns.
The Falcons last two games have ended in the third and second quarters, respectively, so the team has come out of each game relatively unscathed.
“Nobody was injured last week, and Luke is actually getting better,” Stout said. “We’re going to hold him out this week to make sure he’s all right. We might get him back next week.”
A hyper-extended LCL has kept Landin out for most of the last two games.
“He’s walking better on it now, the swelling has gone down and he’s been working out on it, so I think he’ll be all right,” Stout said.
Practices this week have gone well, the coach said.
“We’re trying to get a lot of little things worked out,” Stout said. “As long as we do the little things good, the big things will happen.”
The Pioneers were a last minute replacement game for this week, after Lee Academy was not able to fill out a team this year.
“We were calling around trying to get a game, and they (North Central) called us,” Stout said.
Lifegate will play one more game on the road next week at Smoking for Jesus, before returning to play at home for five straight games the rest of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.