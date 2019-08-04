Longtime Starcke Park golf professional, “Biff” Alexander, got to know a lot of folks as the head pro at the course in Seguin.
That was never more evident than last Sunday, when more than 150 of them showed up to play in the inaugural Biff Alexander Memorial Golf Tournament.
The tournament was the brainchild of lifelong friend Frank Hurt, and he couldn’t have been more pleased with the results.
“We had originally booked it for about 100 golfers, but the response was overwhelming,” Hurt said. “We had to split the tournament into two flights to accommodate everyone.”
He and Alexander’s brother, Quint, a Seguin native and an assistant golf pro at Landa Park in New Braunfles, organized and ran the event.
“I was thinking about it before Biff passed,” Quint said. “Frank came up with the idea and thought we should have a golf tournament in memory of Biff, and obviously I agreed.
“We didn’t run it by Biff, because he would have said he didn’t want a tournament in his name. He was just like that, he cared about everybody else more than himself.”
Quint was also blown away with the response.
“We were just going to have the morning shotgun, but because of all the people that wanted to play, we had to do a second shotgun in the afternoon,” Quint said. “It was a big tournament and lots of fun.”
Biff was the head pro at Starcke for more than 30 years.
“That was the only place he ever worked,” Quint said. “Even as a kid he worked there with ‘Lefty’ Stackhouse.”
Hurt and Alexander were friends as kids, working at Starcke Park together, hunting together and playing lots of golf.
“I knew Biff almost since birth,” Hurt said. “We played golf together in junior high, high school and just for fun.
“We got in trouble together — and had great times together.”
After Alexander and he retired, the friendship continued, with hunting trips, golf and more.
“Last August he got sick, he just didn’t feel good — and by January he was gone,” Hurt said.
At Starcke
Hurt and Alexander began their golf careers together at Starcke Park, working for legendary Seguin golf icon, “Lefty” Stackhouse.
“We were 12 or 13 and worked for Lefty until he passed away, and continued working there in high school,” Hurt said.
“I remember when I was eight years old, looking out the window, and Lefty and his wife would be picking up Biff to help them open up the golf shop,” Quint said.
Alexander began his golf career at Starcke — and never left — except for when he was in college and played golf at Texas A&M.
“His only timeout was when he was at A&M,” Hurt said. “He played on the golf team there, after he finished seventh in the state golf tournament when he was in high school.”
“He was also an avid hunter, and was just a generally good guy to every one he met.”
Hurt came up with the idea for the tournament after Alexander passed away.
“I just wanted to honor him,” he said.
Alexander was sick over the last few months of his life and was under care at home.
“He was very partial to and relayed how wonderful Home Hospice was to him,” Hurt said.
He remembered that, and made the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation Home Hospice program the first charity the tournament would benefit.
The tourney
Hurt credited Quint and Starcke Park golf professional Aaron Krause for their help in running the tournament, but there was also a special guest.
“It was just a great collaboration,” Hurt said. “His wife, Ellen, was there and went around and visited with everyone, and it was wonderful to have everybody do it.”
Former players, teammates of Biff’s at Seguin High School, coaches and friends came out to remember the pro.
“We saw old golf coaches that coached against us when we were at Seguin, players that we played against, and a lot of teammates either played or sent things in for the auction,” Hurt said. “It was quite an outpouring.”
“We paired the groups with people that knew each other, I played with five guys that I went to high school with,” Quint said.
“It was really a neat, close event. Everybody was celebrating the memory of Biff, and we had lots of fun.”
With the number of players, the 3-man scramble tournament was divided into two flights for a morning and afternoon shotgun.
Johnny Roberts, Travis Hightower and Lucas Roberts won the morning flight with a 14-under-par 57, while Landa Park pro Chad Donegan, Bob Hollander and Rusty Marshall shot a 13-under-par, 58, to win the afternoon flight.
The tournament raised more than $3,000 for the GRMF Home Hospice program. Alexander and Hurt will present a check later this month.
