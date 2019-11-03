The state record streak of six straight years for the Navarro Panthers and the Cuero Gobblers to meet in the playoffs will end this year.
But Friday night’s clash between the two felt every bit like a playoff game.
Time and again, each team made crucial plays and overcame their own mistakes before the Panthers walked away with a 22-14 victory.
For much of the night, it looked like the 2-6 record the Gobblers brought into the game had to be fake news. Cuero has struggled after losing 31 seniors off last year’s state championship team but on Friday they were much like the proud, physical and disciplined team—especially on the defensive line—that Navarro fans have seen in the playoffs since 2013.
The loss means they will not qualify for the playoffs this year. But the champs went down fighting.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount said that was exactly what he expected.
“They’re a good, well-coached ball club fighting for their lives,” he said. “We knew we were going to have to battle all night.”
The win was significant for Blount’s team as well. They are now 9-0 and have clinched at least a share of the District 13-4A-II championship. They will scrap with Bandera next week for the outright title in their regular season finale.
For the second straight week, the Panthers had to fight back from an almost disastrous start. They were held to a three-and-out on their first series, then surrendered a 62-yard touchdown run on Cuero’s first offensive play.
Cuero added two points on a swinging gate pass play, putting them ahead 8-0 barely two minutes into the game.
It appeared that the Panthers would answer that score as they drove deep into Gobblers’ territory on their next drive. But a fourth-and-goal at the Cuero seven-yard line was stuffed and the threat ended.
Navarro’s defense would then force a punt but have to come back on the field just three plays later following an interception at the Panthers’ 44-yard line.
Despite the good field position, Cuero ate up clock with a 14-play drive. But it did not end in points. On a fourth-and-goal, Navarro defensive back Momo Sims slipped past a blocker and nailed the Gobblers’ receiver at the one-yard line.
With just two minutes left in the half, the Panthers’ priority was to avoid a turnover or a punt from deep in their own territory. But they got much more on the second play of the drive when fullback Euler Deleon broke a 51-yard run to the Cuero 47-yard line.
The run and Navarro’s hurry-up offense seemed to finally put the Gobblers’ defense back on their heels. Quarterback Nick Billings threw a strike to tailback Johnny Alegria in the end zone four plays later, completing the 99-yard, 85 second drive. Alegria then knotted the score at 8-8 with a two-point conversion run.
The Panthers’ defense took over by forcing two turnovers and holding the Gobblers to two first downs in the third quarter. The first turnover came when a sack by defensive end Brian Holmes forced a fumble that defensive back Sam Muniga recovered at the Cuero 37-yard line.
Navarro could not capitalize, mainly because of a false start penalty that turned a fourth-and-one into a fourth-and-six.
But when Sims followed that three plays later with an interception and return to the Cuero 14-yard line, the story would be different.
Another penalty backed them up to the 19-yard line but that was more than close enough for tailback Kyle Dietert to put the Panthers ahead. He followed great blocks from linemen Cole Booker and Malachai De La Torre, then made a nice cut on the way to his fifth touchdown run of the season.
With Sebastian Sneed’s PAT, Navarro now had its first lead of the night at 15-8 with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
The Panthers’ defense put the clamps on Cuero’s next drive thanks in part to a sack by defensive end Brett Butler and linebacker Andrew Guerra. Both those players had terrific nights. Butler (where would Navarro football be without the Butler family?) made 11 tackles with seven of those resulting in a loss. Guerra also nabbed 11 tackles and three for a loss.
The Panthers ensuing drive would be brief. On the second play, DeLeon charged through a hole and outran everybody for an 80-yard touchdown run.
DeLeon, who has now rushed for a team-leading 1,303 yards on the season, gave the credit for the run to his line.
“I just followed my guards,” he said. “They make the way and I just follow them and hope no one catches me.”
The score gave the Panthers some cushion with a two-touchdown lead going into the fourth quarter. They would need it because the Gobblers kept coming.
First, they scored with 6:43 left in the game to cap a sixteen-play drive. Their two-point conversion pass attempt, however, was broken up by defensive back James Brinsley with the help of heavy pressure on the quarterback by linebacker Gabriel Means.
The stress level of the Navarro faithful then increased significantly when Cuero recovered an onside kick. It was the second straight week that the Panthers had allowed an opponent to recover an onside kick.
Navarro’s defense then made a stand. They forced a clear intentional grounding on second down, only to have the officials reverse the call. But they kept applying the heat with Means and lineman Sergio Hernandez stopping the quarterback for no gain on third down and Holmes getting the sack on fourth down.
But there was still 3:31 left on the clock and Cuero had two timeouts. The Panthers needed one first down to put the game away and they soon faced a crucial fourth-and-three at midfield with 2:11 remaining.
They gave the ball to the guy who seems to be in most of their big plays—Momo Sims—and he carried for a seven-yard gain and a first down.
Blount said it “never crossed my mind” to punt.
“Our offensive line was wanting it and we have faith in those guys,” he said. “I thought we were the fresher team and I wanted to put it on us to make the play.
“Booker got around and sealed it great and Mo powered forward. It was just a great job executing.”
The Panthers then went into victory formation with just their second win ever over Cuero. They also ensured an undefeated season at home, where they have won 29 of their last 30 games.
Another big game looms for the Panthers now as they travel to Bandera to close out their regular season. At 8-1 and 3-1 in district, the Bulldogs have been a huge surprise this year and can gain a share of the district title if they can knock Navarro off. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.