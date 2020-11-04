If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin defensive powerhouses John Michael Mata and Allen Martinez celebrate during the season opening game against Cedar Creek on Sept. 25, 2020 at Matador Stadium. Mata had a breakout game against Canyon on Oct. 30, 2020, locking down 19 tackles (13 solo, 1 TFL) next to Martinez who picked up 12 tackles (9 solo, 1 TFL) over the Cougars.
Seguin defensive powerhouses John Michael Mata and Allen Martinez celebrate during the season opening game against Cedar Creek on Sept. 25, 2020 at Matador Stadium. Mata had a breakout game against Canyon on Oct. 30, 2020, locking down 19 tackles (13 solo, 1 TFL) next to Martinez who picked up 12 tackles (9 solo, 1 TFL) over the Cougars.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin quarterback Micah Rodriguez launches a pass during the Matadors' game against Canyon on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Seguin looks to bounce back from a loss when they visit the Harlandale Indians for another district 12-5A-I match up on Friday.
Matador football (2-2, 1-1) was set on its heels last week by a powerful Canyon (4-1, 1-1) offense until a second half push from Seguin nearly secured a comeback before time ran out on a 49-41 final in favor of the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.