Seguin looks to bounce back from a loss when they visit the Harlandale Indians for another district 12-5A-I match up on Friday.

Matador football (2-2, 1-1) was set on its heels last week by a powerful Canyon (4-1, 1-1) offense until a second half push from Seguin nearly secured a comeback before time ran out on a 49-41 final in favor of the Cougars.

Katy O’Bryan is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at katy.obryan@seguingazette.com .

