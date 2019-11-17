SAN ANTONIO — Navarro fans who have been watching their stress levels rise found some relief on Thursday night as the Panthers coasted to an easy 45-0 first round playoff win over the Crystal City Javelinas (5-6) at Edgewood Memorial Stadium.
Navarro has not lost a game this season but their last three regular season games were a little tense. They trailed Wimberley early by two touchdowns, had to stop a Cuero drive that could have tied the game late, and fell behind Bandera with less than two minutes remaining.
But with the playoffs here and their season now on the line every week, the Panthers took care of business. Running back Johnny Alegria led the way with 163 yards on six carries—all in the first quarter. Also gaining more than 100 yards were his backfield buddies Euler Deleon (124 yards on ten carries) and Momo Sims (106 yards on seven carries) as the Panthers rolled up 479 rushing yards.
Junior defensive end Cole Booker said a good start was an emphasis for the Panthers this week.
“Scoring in the first half for sure was something we really wanted to do,” he said. “We didn’t want to have to come back in the second half to win.”
Navarro head coach Rod Blount said his team played “a complete game.”
“We started out hot and set the tone early,” he said. “We put away a team that is a lot better than this score shows. It helped that we had some guys back from injury and we did a lot better in not hurting ourselves with penalties.”
The Panthers’ defense also came up big with their second shutout of the season and the first playoff shutout since 2016. They only allowed the Javelinas to cross midfield twice and never let them get inside the 20-yard line.
Navarro needed little time to get the rout underway. On their first drive, they marched 68 yards and scored on the seventh play of the drive when Deleon went over the right side for a three-yard touchdown run.
Their second drive was quicker. It consisted of two Alegria rushes — 61 yards and a four-yard touchdown run.
Alegria set up a touchdown on their third drive when he raced through a big hole for a 52-yard run. On the next play, DeLeon took in from the Javelinas’ 11-yard line for his 23rd touchdown of the season. The Panthers now held a 21-0 lead with the game still in the first quarter.
Crystal City’s best scoring threat may have come on the ensuing kickoff when their return man found an open sideline with only kicker Sebastian Sneed to get by. But the player they call “Rooster” showed he was no chicken, squaring up and forcing the return man out-of-bounds at the Javelinas’ 45-yard line and likely preserving the shut out.
The second quarter would be Sims’ turn to shine as he scored on determined runs of 15 and 44 yards.
Each back will tell you the offensive line is a big reason for their success. For the line’s part, they enjoy blocking for whomever totes the rock.
“I know that if I just pick my block up, Mo is going to go the right way and we’re going to score a touchdown,” Booker said. “Euler runs through everybody. I just block my guy and let him run.”
The Panthers took a 35-0 lead into the second half and added to it midway through the third quarter when tailback Kyle Dietert took a jet sweep 21 yards into the end zone.
Later in that quarter, they would get the game’s only turnover. Defensive back Mark Wozniak sacked the quarterback and recovered the resulting fumble at the Crystal City 34-yard line. Wozniak had a big night for the Panthers, leading the defense with 10 tackles and three for a loss.
Navarro would then score on a 35-yard Sneed field goal for the last score of the night.
Sneed’s kick was the 10th field goal he has hit, giving him the school record for career field goals. He will have another year to add to that total as he is a junior.
Sneed also tied the record for field goals in a season with six. He shares that record with Travis Korn, who set the mark in 2007.
The win means the Panthers advance to the second round of the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year. They are the fifth Navarro team to win eleven games or more in a season. Only one — the 2016 team — has won 12 or more.
We know the Panthers will next face the Rio Hondo Bobcats, a 48-6 winner over Orange Grove in Round One, in a rematch of their 2017 second round game. We know the game will be at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. However, at press time Blount was not sure whether the game would be on Thursday or Friday night. That information will be in our game preview on Wednesday.
The game will be Friday night, 7:30 p.m., at Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium.
