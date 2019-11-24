KARNES CITY — It’s the bane of every football coach on the planet.
Trips to the red zone without any points.
The Marion Bulldogs suffered through that issue on Friday night in Karnes City, taking on the Industrial Cobras in the area round of the playoffs.
The Bulldogs (8-4) had three trips to the red zone in the first half, but could not punch it in on any of those possessions, leading to a 41-7 loss that ended Marion’s season.
“We knew going into it if we were going to have a chance to win this game, we were going to have to play on the offensive and defensive line,” head coach Ryne Miller said after the game. “They were big and physical up front and I felt like we had our opportunities in the first half, we just let them slip away.”
Marion’s first chance came after trailing 6-0 to the Cobras (11-1). Hutch Rabenaldt stepped in front of a pass for the interception and returned it to the Cobras 22-yard-line.
On the first play from scrimmage, a reverse option pass from receiver Jacob Devora to a wide open Cade Baumann sailed just a little wide at the goal line, and the pass and potential touchdown fell incomplete.
Marion would eventually turn the ball over on downs after Zach Goodwin’s pass was incomplete on a 4th-and-8 from the 20-yard-line.
Industrial would march 83 yards on the ensuing possession to take a 13-0 lead, when Marion put together the first good drive of the half.
After a Ray Rayos eight-yard catch gave Marion a first down at the Cobras’ 37-yard-line, Goodwin fumbled the ball, ending the Marion threat.
Industrial took just two plays to score from there and built the lead to 20-0.
Marion’s best drive of the half came on the next series, aided by a personal foul and ejection on a helmet-to-helmet hit on Devora, who somehow got up after the hit and was able to play the rest of the game.
Goodwin popped off a 36-yard run on the next play and the momentum had seemed to swing in the Bulldogs’ favor, as the crowd and sidelines were pumped after Devora got up off the field.
Goodwin hit Jayden Williams on a 25-yard pass play down to the two, and the Bulldogs were in business with a first-and-goal.
But three successive runs netted minus-2 yards, and Devora’s pass on the same reverse option was just over the head of Baumann on a 4th-and-4, and the Bulldogs came away empty handed again.
After holding Industrial to a three-and-out, the Bulldogs had one more chance to score before the half. But Goodwin’s pass to the pylon from 26 yards out was just out of the reach of Williams, who couldn’t hold on, and another scoring chance went by the wayside.
“We got down to the goalline, had four plays and couldn’t punch it in,” Miller said. “We had a couple of trick plays that were open, and then we dropped that touchdown in the last seconds (of the half). In big games you’ve got to be able to execute and you’ve got to be able to make those big plays.
“They (Industrial) weren’t 10-1 going into the game for no reason. They beat some good teams, Yoakum and Goliad, and if you beat those teams you are on a roll. I think they’ve got the ability to go on a run here.”
Goodwin finished the game 22-32 for 314 yards and had a 16-yard touchdown throw to Devora with just over a minute left in the game. The Bulldogs rushing attack had a couple of big plays, but was held in check by the Cobras for most of the night with just 55 yards on the ground.
The Bulldogs finished the season as co-district champs with Jourdanton and bi-district champs for the second year in row, the first team at Marion to accomplish that feat.
