With just three games left in the regular season, the Lifegate Christian Falcons six-man football team will look to rebound from its first lopsided loss of the season.
The Falcons fell to Bastrop Tribe last week, 58-8, overwhelmed by the Warriors in much the same fashion as Lifegate had been beating its previous opponents this year.
The game was called in the third quarter with the mercy rule.
Now, Lifegate (4-2) tries to get back on the winning side of things against Ovilla Christian (2-4), from Red Oak, outside of Dallas.
“It was an eye-opener,” head coach John Stout said of the loss to Bastrop. “The kids saw they need to come out stronger, and have really picked it up this week.
“They’re getting after it this week and getting ready for this game.”
Stout became part sports psychologist in practices this week after the Falcons were dominated in the loss.
“I told them we can’t win them all,” he said. “We just got beat by a better team that night. We weren’t focused on penetrating, if we would have penetrated we would have had a lot more success at stopping them.”
Quarterback Quinten Shelnutt scored the Falcons’ only touchdown last week, and has been the focal point of the offense all season, rushing for more than 900 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns on the ground, while throwing for more than 500 yards and sevn touchdowns.
Lifegate has averaged close to 180 yards on the ground and thrown for close to 90 yards per game on the year.
Barson Schmidt leads the receivers with 13 catches and one score, while Zach McCulloch has caught six balls and scored on three of those this year.
Schmidt got a little “banged up” in the game against Bastrop, as did Shelnutt (ankle), but both appear to be ready to go for tonight’s game, the coach said. Luke Landin kicked last week, his first action since a knee injury that has kept him out most of the year.
“Q had a banged up ankle, but he’s back to being fine,” Stout said. “We let Luke kick last week, and it didn’t hurt him, so we’ll have to see what this game brings.”
The Falcons will have to deal with bigger kids on the opposite side of the ball once again versus Ovilla Christian.
“They have some size,” Stout said. “All their kids are bigger kids and have some athleticism, but they are not that speedy.”
The coach is focused on getting the team ready for the TCAL playoffs with just three games left in the regular season.
“We just have to continue to press on, play more crisp and clean, learn from each game and get better as we go,” Stout said.
The school’s “Pink Out” game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Falcon Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.