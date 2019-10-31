Kevin Duke
Seguin Gazette
The importance of Tuesday night’s Seguin, SA Kennedy volleyball match at Goldie Harris Gym was evident to coaches, fans and players, who were all aware of the playoff implications.
Seguin needed to win the match to forge a tie with SA McCollum in District 26-5A, leading to a tiebreak match with the Cowgirls to determine the third and fourth seeds out of the district.
The Lady Mats did what they needed to do, sweeping the Rockets in dominating fashion in three straight sets, 25-8, 25-15 and 25-17.
Now it’s on to the tiebreak on Friday with McCollum, after both teams finished at 11-5 in district. The winner avoids the fourth seed, so instead of going up against District 25-5A leader Dripping Springs in bi-district next week, they would face second seed Austin McCallum.
A balanced offensive attack saw a number of Lady Mats get kills on the night, and allowed head coach Kristi Stanley to get everyone into the game on Parent’s Night.
“We did a really great job and everybody got in,” Stanley said. “We were able to run a lot of different attacks and were really successful at the net.
“Some of the people that don’t get set that often were able to get some experience in there and hopefully gain a little confidence going into a really huge match on Friday.”
Stanley played many freshmen and sophomores that usually don’t see as much playing time, especially in the third set after the match was in hand.
“It’s all about the kids and you want them all to be successful,” Stanley said. “It was Parent’s Night and everybody got a showing and got on the stat board — they had a great time.”
Julianna Harrington once again led the way with 11 kills, while Taylor Bode contributed with six. Eight others chipped in with at least one kill on the night. Amasti Canales served nine aces on the night, and led in digs with 10. Riley Brittain and Beth Martinez had nine digs each and Harrington and Reese Brittain contributed with eight.
The match on Friday with the Cowgirls, which Seguin split with in the regular season, will determine the bi-district matches.
“Both teams (Dripping Springs and Austin McCallum) will be really tough,” Stanley said. “We’ve scouted McCallum also and they’ve got some really big hitters. Obviously, Dripping Springs has a really great history there of being a really great program — they were at state last year.
“Either one is going to be tough, but that third-place spot, on the other side of the bracket away from Boerne and Dripping Springs, would be preferable.”
Seguin and SA McCollum tip off the tiebreak match at 6:30 p.m Friday at SA Memorial.
Also on Tuesday, Marion won its match against SA Cole to finish at 5-5 in District 26-3A, good enough for the fourth-place seed.
The Bulldogs will face Dsitrict 25-3A champion Johnson City next week in bi-district play.
Log In
