It won’t be a .500 team this week for Marion (8-3), as the Bulldogs take on 10-1 Industrial in Karnes City on Friday night in the area round of the playoffs.
The Cobras haven’t lost since their second game of the year —in September — and beat Hitchcock in bi-district last week, 50-22.
“The further you go into the playoffs, the better other teams get,” head coach Ryne Miller said. “We’re excited to be in round two and excited to be in the game.”
The coach has seen film on Industrial, and noted the strengths of the Cobras.
“They’re a very run-oriented football team on the offensive side of the ball,” Miller said. “They do a lot of misdirection type stuff.
“They are 10-1 right now and have beat a bunch of good teams. Going into it, we can’t have a lot of penalties and in games like this you can’t turn the football over.”
The Bulldogs advanced with a thrashing of Lyford at home last week, 56-30.
“We started off a little shaky, putting the football on the ground a little bit,” Miller said. “But we ended up coming back, being resilient on offense, our defense played lights out and special teams were huge for us.”
Hutch Rabenaldt had an 85-yard kickoff return to get the Bulldogs first points on the board, and the defense created four interceptions.
“Jacob Devora had three of those and returned on e of this effort a touchdown,” Milelr said. “Our offense started clicking after the second or third series and we played real well.”
Breaking the Cobras nine-game win streak will require an opportunistic offense, and a defense that can contain a potent Industrial rushing attack and create some turnovers.
“We’ve got to get the running going, and be able to take our shots when needed,” Miller said. “Defensively, we’ve got to stop the run, that’s the number one thing this week, and try to create some turnovers.
“We need a special teams play in there somewhere, whether it’s a blocked punt, an extra point, or a kickoff or punt return. We need all three phases to put it together and be good at what they do.”
Miller doesn’t think the Bulldogs need to play mistake free to win, they just need to play well. While the Cobras are more experienced, the coach didn’t see a big size advantage on film.
“I told them yesterday, we don’t have to play perfect, we just need to play really good,” he said. “I think our guys can match them toe-to-toe, athletically the same thing. We trust in what we do, have had success with that this year and we’re peaking at the right time.”
“They’re older than us, but size wise we’re probably about the same, so I think we match up pretty well across the board.”
Kick off is 7:30 p.m. in Karnes City.
