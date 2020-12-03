If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Marion’s Samuel Montoya lays the ball in the hoop against Navarro defender Reece Rojas during the inter-county match between the Marion Bulldogs and Navarro Panthers on Dec. 1, 2020 at Navarro High School.
Navarro’s Reece Rojas shoots against Marion defender Samuel Montoya during the inter-county match between the Marion Bulldogs and Navarro Panthers on Dec. 1, 2020 at Navarro High School.
Katy O'Bryan - The Seguin Gazette
Navarro’s Reece Rojas attempts to block Marion’s Easton Allen during the inter-county match between the Marion Bulldogs and Navarro Panthers on Dec. 1, 2020 at Navarro High School.
Katy O'Bryan - The Seguin Gazette
Marion’s Ryken Autry goes up for a shot against Navarro’s Chase Grant during the inter-county match between the Marion Bulldogs and Navarro Panthers on Dec. 1, 2020 at Navarro High School.
Katy O'Bryan - The Seguin Gazette
Marion’s Kadeem Blyden goes for a layup against Navarro defender Ian Osborne during the inter-county match between the Marion Bulldogs and Navarro Panthers on Dec. 1, 2020 at Navarro High School.
Katy O'Bryan - The Seguin Gazette
Marion’s Samuel Montoya lays the ball in the hoop against Navarro defender Reece Rojas during the inter-county match between the Marion Bulldogs and Navarro Panthers on Dec. 1, 2020 at Navarro High School.
Katy O'Bryan - The Seguin Gazette
Marion’s Easton Allen drives toward the goal against Navarro’s Reece Rojas during the inter-county match between the Marion Bulldogs and Navarro Panthers on Dec. 1, 2020 at Navarro High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.