Seguin head coach Dwayne Gerlich got his 400th career win, as the Matadors beat SA Marshall in the second of three games for the Mats over the weekend in the Matador Classic at Goldie Harris Gym.
Gerlich hit the milestone in his 27th year as a head coach.
“This is just a tribute to all the skillful players I’ve coached over the years,” Gerlich said. “I’ve coached a lot of really talented players and I’m very humble to have won this many games.
“It’s not about me — it’s about the kids I’ve been able to coach.”
Reaching the milestone has not been easy in the state of Texas, with all the great programs and players that come out of the Lone Star state.
“It’s tough nowadays to win consistently year in and year out,” Gerlich said. “Everybody is so good throughout the state of Texas. There is nothing easy about it.
“One of the philosophies I’ve had over the years is to play tough teams in non-district and don’t worry about your record, to get you ready for a good district. Here in Seguin we’ve always been in a good district, so we’ve always played a tough non-district schedule. Our record is not always indicative of the season we’ve had success wise.”
Gerlich has had some good teams here at Seguin over his 12 years as the Mats' head coach.
“We’ve competed fairly well,” he said. “We haven’t always made the playoffs, but we’ve been right in the thick of the race.”
Gerlich has had three district championships in his 27 years as a head coach, one regional championship and a state semifinal team while he was the coach at SA Roosevelt in 2002, when his Roosevelt team went up against future NBA star Chris Bosch and Dallas Lincoln.
This season, the Mats are at .500 after eight games (4-4), going 1-2 in the Matador Classic.
Seguin dropped a tight one to SA Lee on Thursday morning, 70-67, beat SA Marshall 74-62, and fell to tournament runner-up SA Roosevelt, 87-69.
“In the Lee game, we came out little bit rusty and looked a little lethargic on the floor,” Gerlich said. “Our offense was still fairly efficient, we scored 67 points, but our defensive defencies really showed against them.”
Joseph Vela scored 19 points, while Gerrit Twitero added 14 and Christian James had 13.
Vela went off in the Marshall game, scoring 29 points, while James had 18 in the win.
“It was a very good Marshall team,” Gerlich said. “They ended up going 3-1 in the tournament and winning the Silver bracket.
“We made a run and did something we hadn’t done all year — finished a game. It’s a very good team over there, so that was really encouraging.”
Roosevelt jumped on the Mats early in building a 54-35 halftime lead, and held on for the 18-point win. Roosevelt would fall in the Gold bracket final to Steele, 88-83.
“They played an unbelievable game in the final,” Gerlich said. “They’re very talented, they’re big, they’re athletic. We had a lot of great learning lessons in that game to get us ready for our first district game against Wagner.”
James had 20 and Vela 15 in the loss, while Matthew Doege had his best outing of the season to date with eight.
The Mats took on District 26-5A foe Wagner on Tuesday night in the first district game of the season.
Seguin girls
The Lady Mats went 2-3 at the Navarro tourney, beating Somerset, 53-39, and Austin Navarro, 42-16, but falling to Floresville, 44-40, Midland Greenwood, 58-39, and Del Rio, 56-46.
Seguin is now 7-10 on the season and 0-1 in District 26-5A-I.
Taylor Bode had 20 in the win over Somerset, while Reese Brittain and Tresalyn Roberts chipped in with nine points each. In the win over Lanier, Roberts had 10, and Bode and Neveah Quiroga had six each.
“We were in the Gold bracket for the tournament, so it was actually a step up from the tournament before,” head coach Angela Brittain said. “We came in fourth, but it was some good competition and we’re getting better each week.”
The Lady Mats traveled to Wagner on Tuesday night, always tough in the district. Wagner is 1-0 in district after an 80-40 thrashing of Harlandale on Dec. 3.
“Obviously, they’re a very good team,” Brittain said. “We’re going to go out there and give it everything we have. If we can rebound and block out, we’ll be okay.”
Marion boys
The Bulldogs are 2-4 after going 1-3 their tournament over the weekend.
Marion lost two tight games with an opportunity to tie in the final possession, head coach Jon Allen said.
The Bulldogs fell to Wimberley, 49-45, then got a win over Gregory Portland, 61-51, before falling to Somerset, 52-50, and Canyon Lake, 61-51.
“We started out slow at 9 a.m. in the morning,” Allen said of the Wimberley game. “We got down by 10 at the half, cut it down to two late in the fourth and had the chance to tie it.”
The Bulldogs were without starter Easton Allen, which “hurt our scoring a little bit,” the coach said.
Zach Goodwin led the way with 14 points, while Ryken Autry had nine and Fernando Romero eight in the loss.
In the win over Gregory Portland, Autry was on fire from outside the arc, making 6-9 three-pointers to lead all scorers with 24 points. Goodwin had 12 and Bradley Cook, nine, in the win.
“We were down 15-3 at one time,” Allen said. “We got it back within 15-13 by the end of the quarter, and Ryken Autry and Zach Goodwin had good games for us.
“It was a good game coming back from the loss in the morning.”
The Bulldogs had an opportunity to beat Somerset after trailing by 12 at the half, but a three on the final possession went in and out. Autry had 23 and Goodwin had 10, while Jayden Williams had eight in the loss.
The Bulldogs faced La Vernia at home on Tuesday night.
Marion girls
The girls played shorthanded at the Marion tournament, and suffered four losses to go to 2-8 on the year.
Marion (2-8) lost to Smithville, 76-54, and Yoakum, 49-38, on Friday, despite big games from Lizzie Abrameit, who had 25 and 18 points in the losses. Signe Rabenaldt had nine against Yoakum, while Sarah Cook had eight in the Devine game.
Starters Abrameit and Lily Bek were unavailable for the Saturday games, and the offense stalled against Boerne (63-17) and Devine (41-17).
Marion traveled to Bandera on Tuesday night.
Navarro boys
The Panthers fell to Luling on Friday night, 72-52. Navarro held a 28-20 halftime lead before giving up 23 in the third quarter and 29 in the fourth to lose the game.
Cooper Guetzke once again led the Panthers with 20 points, while Ian Osborne and Keeghan Pugh had eight.
The Panthers will pick up some players off the football team this week, which lost in the regional final to Wimberley on Friday afternoon.
Lifegate boys
The Falcons (2-2) went 2-1 at Austwell-Tivoli tournament, falling in the tournament final to Tidehaven, 72-45.
Lifegate got its first win of the year over CC Arlington Heights, 62-17, and followed that with a win over tournament host Austwell-Tivoli, 42-33, to reach the championship game.
Quinten Shelnutt and Zach McCulloch made the All-Tournament team after Shelnutt scored 26 and 13 points in the two wins, while McCulloch had 15 and 14. Robert Galvan added 11 in the win over Arlington Heights.
The Lady Falcons (0-4) lost to Ganado, 34-26, Louise, 49-34, and CC Home School, 33-31.Hannah Green had 10 in the loss to Ganado, while Madisyn Rice had six and Kayla Hallmark, five.
