Navarro tennis

The Navarro Panther tennis team at the conclusion of their Regional Quarterfinal matches against Boerne High School on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Somerset, TX.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

SOMERSET — Navarro’s tennis team’s historic playoff run unfortunately came to end Monday afternoon when the Panthers fell to the Boerne Greyhounds in the Regional Quarterfinal round by a score of 1-18.

Navarro advanced to the third round after defeating the Corpus Christi West Oso Bears by a score of 10-4 in the Area Championship round on Friday, Oct. 15 at Beeville High School.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

