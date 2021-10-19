If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SOMERSET — Navarro’s tennis team’s historic playoff run unfortunately came to end Monday afternoon when the Panthers fell to the Boerne Greyhounds in the Regional Quarterfinal round by a score of 1-18.
Navarro advanced to the third round after defeating the Corpus Christi West Oso Bears by a score of 10-4 in the Area Championship round on Friday, Oct. 15 at Beeville High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.