Several members of the the Lady Matador Soccer team earn All-District and Academic honors.
Senior Breanna Tristan, defense, made All-District First Team, while senior Kelli Smithey, midfield; and junior Fatima Mondragon Jimenez, midfield, earned second team selections.
Senior Samantha Lum, goalkeeper; senior Larissa Rosas, midfield; and junior Reagan Rodriguez, defense, received honorable mention for their work on the field.
In the classroom, 10 Lady Matadors made the grade earning Academic All-District honors. They are freshman Jessica Falce, senior Samantha Lum, junior Ruth Morales, senior Lily Pesato, junior Kinley Rhodes, junior Reagan Rodriguez, senior Larissa Rosas, senior Nayeli Segura, senior Kelli Smithey, and senior Breanna Tristan.
