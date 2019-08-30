Now some questions will be answered. Seguin opens its 2019 football campaign coming off its best season in years — but with a lot of new faces, head coach Travis Bush doesn’t quite know what he has yet.
“I’m curious,” Bush said. “It’s the first game of the year and every year, every team is different, so I’m just curious to see what we’re going to be about.
“It’s hard to tell by scrimmages. Until we get out there on a Friday night, get some guys under the lights and line up against an opponent in a live situation, we don’t know.”
The Matadors travel to SA Antonian tonight for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The TAPPS D1 private school returns some key players, and beat the Matadors last season, 25-22.
“We can’t have five turnovers and 17 penalties like we did last year,” Bush said. “This first game is going to be about execution, who makes the fewest mistakes in the first ball game is going to win those games.
“They’ve got a lot of players back from a solid team. They beat us the first game and beat some 6A schools.”
Defensive end Devin Grant has turned heads. The 6-foot-4 lineman already committed to play at the University of Colorado.
Quarterback Khalil Warfield is a dual threat, a runner as well as a passer.
“He’s a good player,” Bush said. “I know they’ll try and run him, so the key for us defensively is we have to stop the run.
“if we can stop the run on defense and put them in passing situations, that is not their strength.”
The defensive line of the Apaches will also be a test for the Matadors.
“Their defensive line is probably one of the best we’ll play all year,” Bush said. “We’re going to have to run the ball effectively and sustain drives.”
The Apaches like to keep everything in front of them on the defensive side of the ball.
“They aren’t going to let you get over their heads, so we have to take what they give us,” Bush said. “They like to sit back defensively, you’ll see eight guys in the secondary so you can’t beat them deep, and they will let the defensive line do all the work.”
Offensively, the Matadors need to avoid losing yardage and hold on to the ball, the coach said.
“We can’t have any negative plays, like with the penalties, and we have to protect the ball,” Bush said. “They are very sound, a well-coached defense.”
Bush will look to running back Marques Washington to pick up some first downs and establish the run, but held back on the specifics.
“We’ve got a game plan, and we’ll have to execute it,” he said. “Then we’ll see what their answers are once we get in the ballgame.”
The players on the squad have been waiting all year for the season.
“They’re excited,” Bush said. “Since the offseason, we’ve been working toward the 2019 season. We’re going to have a lot of new guys starting, so I’m sure there’s going to be some jitters, but that’s part of it.
“They’re ready, I just hope we’re good enough against these guys.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com
