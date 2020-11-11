If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Navarro’s “Runnin’’ Lady Panthers basketball team had multiple reasons to celebrate over the weekend.
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches No. 22-ranked Panthers (1-0) opened their 2020 season by defeating Wimberley 59-38 on Nov. 7, and head coach Darrell Harborth’s earned his 500th win as leader of the team.
