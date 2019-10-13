Quinten Shelnutt accounted five touchdowns and rushed for 288 yards as the Lifegate Christian Falcons (5-2) got back on the winning side of things with a 66-36 win over Ovilla Christian Friday night at Falcon Field.
“Quinten just buckled down and got with it,” head coach John Stout said. “We had some good blocking and he did really well picking up his reads.”
Shelnutt added to his rushing totals with a 6-of-11 night throwing night for 137 yards and one touchdown.
“He actually threw the ball well once we did throw it,” Stout said. “He would have had more passing yards had we caught the ball — we had three or four drops of deep balls in the game.”
The Falcons went up in the game 41-0 in the third quarter before Ovilla Christian was able to get on the board.
After Lifegate had scored on its opening possession, Luke Landin kicked a field goal to put the Falcons up 12-0.
Shelnutt scored on Lifegate’s next possession from five yards out for a 19-0 lead.
Shelnutt then hit Zach McCulloch on a 60-yard scoring strike to put the Falcons up 27-0 at the half.
“That was a really amazing play,” Stout said. “It was a short pass to Zach. He took off running, fumbled it, but the ball bounced right back to him and he ran it in from there.”
Blake Pruitt intercepted an Ovilla Christian pass on the first series of the second half, and Shelnutt took advantage, scoring from 20 yards out for the 35-0 lead.
A turnover on downs led to the Falcons next score, this time a 38-yard scamper by Shelnutt to put Lifegate up 41-0.
But Ovilla did not go quietly, scoring 36 points, 28 of those in the fourth quarter to amok the game look closer than it actually was.
“We just got too comfortable and thought they were going to lay down for us,” Stout said. “It was just back and forth in the fourth quarter.
“We would score and think they were done, but they would come back and score again.”
Barson Schmidt ran for a 30-yard score in the fourth quarter, rushing for 52 yards in the game. Schmidt also threw for another score in the win.
The coach was glad to see the Falcons come back after a disappointing game last week.
“It feels really good to get back on the winning track,” Stout said. “We know we’ve still got some work to do, some things to clean up, but I’m excited and ready to go.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com .
