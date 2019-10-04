The gray hairs are coming fast and furious for Marion head coach Ryne Miller.
Miller and his Bulldogs have played some amazingly close games this season, the last three of which have come down to the final possession.
“Yeah, we’ve played overtime games and close games,” Miller said. “But our kids are resilient when it comes to that. They don’t get frustrated when we get down, they compete and they want to win.”
Among those three games, the most important was the opening District 15-3A win last week over SA Randolph, putting the Bulldogs at 1-0 in district and 3-2 overall.
Marion came back from an early 14-0 deficit to take the game 31-28, holding onto the win by stopping a Randolph drive late in the fourth quarter.
“We knew that going into it,” Miller said. “It’s one of the better teams they’ve had in a long time. They were senior heavy and extremely athletic. Our kids came back, fought back, and ended up winning the game.”
This week, SA Cole (1-0, 3-2 overall) comes to Marion with both teams undefeated in district. The Cougars beat Karnes City for their third win in a row last week, 37-6.
“They’re very athletic, have great kids and great coaches over there,” Miller said. “They had a very successful year last year and are another tough district opponent we have to face.”
Senior running back Jai’zon Brooks will be a key for the Marion defense to focus on in the game.
“He’s a heck of an athlete and they will try to get the ball to him as much as they can,” Miller said. “He’s a heck of a running back for those guys that we have to make sure we can stop. They spread it out a little bit, but they try to get him the ball and run a wildcat with him at quarterback to make sure they are getting it in his hands.
“Obviously you can’t stop everything on defense, but there’s a few things we’ll focus on and trying to stop No. 2 is one of the things we’ll do.”
For the Bulldogs, senior quarterback Zach Goodwin has thrown for more than 1,000 yards, throwing for 11 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s added almost 250 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground.
“We’ve put a lot of pressure on him and he’s really stepped it up,” Miller said. “Most plays we give him a couple of options, he can run, pass or get out of it — he’s done a good job of checking everything we need to check to.
“He’s just a leader, he does a great job leading by example.”
Receivers Jayden Williams, Jacob Devora and Hutch Rabenaldt have combined to catch for almost 800 yards and nine of those touchdowns through the air.
“Jayden has been making plays all over the field,” Miller said. “Jacob caught three touchdowns last week and has been a big playmaker for us. Hutch has secure hands and is always going to get open.”
The running game took a while to get going this season, but has improved in the last couple of games.
“We’ve got four guys now that we’re rotating through and we want to make sure we are putting them into good situations where they can be successful,” Miller said.
Practices have gone well this week and the Bulldogs will go into the game with most of the players healthy.
“We’ve got a couple of guys dinged up, but you expect that halfway through the season,” Miller said. “Everybody will play on Friday night. The kids have had a great week of practice so far.
“Our word of the week has been ‘sacrifice’ — make sure that we are sacrificing for everyone around you and leaving everything out on the field.”
The Bulldogs and Cougars kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Veterans Stadium.
