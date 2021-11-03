If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Surrounded by her family Jacqueline Springs signs her letter of intent to join the Texas Lutheran University golf program on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in the Navarro Events Center. Pictured with Springs are father, Randal Springs, mother Rissa Springs and brother, John Springs.
Navarro High School senior Jacqueline Springs earned third place in a South Texas PGA Tournament at The Club at Colony Creek in Victoria. Not only did Springs medal, she earned a pair of personal bests in pars and score in a tournament.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Navarro golf standout Jacqueline Springs will continue her academic and athletic careers on the collegiate level.
In a ceremony on Monday morning at Navarro Events Center, Springs signed her intent to join the golf program at Texas Lutheran University. Family, friends, teammates and coaches surrounded the senior for the occasion as Navarro Principal Clay Scarborough addressed those in attendance with some inspirational motivation.
