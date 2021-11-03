Navarro golf standout Jacqueline Springs will continue her academic and athletic careers on the collegiate level.

In a ceremony on Monday morning at Navarro Events Center, Springs signed her intent to join the golf program at Texas Lutheran University. Family, friends, teammates and coaches surrounded the senior for the occasion as Navarro Principal Clay Scarborough addressed those in attendance with some inspirational motivation.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com .

