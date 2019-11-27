Basketball got fully underway last week, with the girls teams from Seguin, Navarro and Marion, and the boys teams from Seguin and Navarro all in action.
The Marion boys game against Gonzales on Friday was canceled with both schools still in the football playoffs.
Girls
Navarro made the trip to Floresville tournament, and won the bronze bracket championship with a 45–34 win over Somerset on Saturday.
The Lady Panthers finished the tourney with a 3-2 mark for the five games.
Navarro lost to SA Highlands, 55-45 and Laredo Alexander, 65-44 on Thursday, before coming back to beat SA Kennedy, 46-12, and Houston Second Baptist, 55-44 to reach the bronze bracket championship game.
“I was pleased overall with how we came out,” head coach Darrell Harborth said. “The first two games we were up against two really good teams and we were in the games in the fourth quarter, which was good.
“The three games that we won, I felt like everything started to come together and we’re just getting better and better.”
Tatum Harborth led the Lady Panthers in scoring in three of those games, with 11 versus Kennedy, 20 against HSB, and 16 against SA Highlands.
In the win over Somerset, Micayla Hawes had 10, with Harborth and Sara Benner chipping in with eight.
“Playing that Somerset team in the championship, they’ve been beating a lot of good teams in the San Antonio area,” Harborth said. “We had probably our best half of the year to get a 12-point lead. They cut it to three early in the fourth quarter and I was glad to see how we responded. It was nice to see us get that victory and taking care of business like we did.”
Seguin traveled to the Floresville tournament, going 2-3 over the three days of the tournament.
The Lady Mats beat Memorial and lost to Taft, beat Floresville for the second time last week by a point, 40-39, lost to SA Highlands, 74-47, and then fell to Midland, 55-35, in the third-place game in the silver bracket.
“We did a lot of really good things in a lot of games — and did a lot of things bad that we need to keep working on to get better at,” head coach Angela Brittain said.
Midland’s pressure defense in the third place game gave the Lady Mats some trouble in the second half.
“The first half we were really good and played with them,” Brittain said. “The second half they put some pressure on us and we didn’t handle it the way that we should have.
“That led to turnovers and they scored a lot of points off those turnovers.”
Reese Brittain had seven and Taylor Bode and Tresalyn Roberts had six each in the loss.
After starting the season 2-0, the Marion Bulldogs ran into some stiff competition last week, falling to Lytle, 62-38, and Schulenberg, 52-33, to even their season mark at 2-2.
“The main thing right now is that we’re struggling with our shooting,” head coach Kollyn McWhinney said. “In the Lytle game we had good ball movement and lot of open shots, we just couldn’t get them to fall.
“I’m hoping it’s just because it’s early — a lot of our kids have just come out of volleyball and we’ve got to get used to shooting again.”
The loss to Schulenberg came for different reasons McWhinney said.
“We had a lot of mental mistakes,” she said. “Schulenberg is big, their entire team is long and they were bigger than us at every position.
“We did a lot of good things, but had too many mental mistakes against a team that has that much athletic ability. Lizzie Abrameit and 14 and Molly Rooke, 13, in the loss to Lytle, while Abrameit had 10, while Rooke, Signe Rabenaldt, and Alicia Durbin all had five in the loss to Schulenberg.
“We knew coming in that we had a tough schedule,” McWhinney said. “We’re just trying to get us ready for January when we get into our district schedule.”
Boys
Seguin (2-1) fell on Friday night to New Braunfels, 56-43, before bouncing back to beat Medina Valley on Monday in the best performance of the young season, 92-52.
The shots that didn’t go in against the Unicorns on Friday, fell on Monday at Medina Valley, head coach Dwayne Gerlich said.
Seguin had a slow start against New Braunfels, falling behind 17-5 after the first quarter.
“We basically lost the game in the first quarter,” Gerlich said. “After that we played them pretty even.Against a good team like New Braunfels, it’s just hard to make that big a comeback.”
Gerrit Twitero led the Mats with 16 in the loss, while Christian James and Joseph Vela had 10 points each, but Seguin didn’t shoot well in the game.
“We shot a really poor percentage from the field,” Gerlich said. “We shot 16% from three-point range and 25% overall. On a positive note we played well defensively, even after the bad first quarter, we played them even the rest of the game.”
On Monday, the Mats had the best offensive performance of the season in jumping out to a 54-25 halftime lead. James had 24 in the win, while R.J. Acuna had 18 and Twitero had 15.
“We got off to a great start, all predicated by our defense,” Gerlich said. “We got up 14 in the first quarter and just kept the pressure on them. We knocked some shots down, but it was the defense that led to a lot of good shots.”
The Navarro Panthers began the season 1-1 after a 43-33 win over Florence, and a 52-35 loss to Elgin.
In the win, the Panthers used a big second and third quarter from Ian Osborne and Cooper Guetzke to build a lead. Guetzke finished the game with a team high 22 points, 14 of those coming from the charity stripe. Osborne made four three-pointers on his way to 14 points.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
