Seguin’s varsity golf teams had an eventful week for themselves as both teams held their annual fall competitions. The boys’ team held its annual fall tournament here at Starcke Park on Thursday, while the girls’ team held the Lady Matador Fall Invitational.

The combined score of 420 placed the Mats in 10th place out of 11 teams at Starcke Park. With 62 players in attendance, Seguin was led by Adam Galaviz with a score of 86, which tied him for 13th with two other competitors. Colby Wilke came next for the Mats with a score of 92, tying him with three other participants at 22nd overall.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

