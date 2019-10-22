Three athletes and a staunch supporter of Matador athletics were among the inductees to the 2019 Seguin High School Hall of Honor in an emotional ceremony held Friday at Goldie Harris Gym.
Tears flowed more than once as the athletes recalled their time at the school, and the wife of longtime booster club member, Loren Cordes, accepted his award posthumously at the ceremony.
Cordes passed away earlier this year, but not before he had learned of the award.
“He was very honored, thrilled and touched,” Cathy Cordes said. “He would be so excited to know that he’s entering with these people, because he knew them all.”
He was joined by three standout Matador athletes: football player Logan Johnson, volleyball star Emily Cheek and soccer athlete Whitney Welch-Reese.
Cordes was a regular at the school as a member of the booster club, where he was the treasurer and director for years, ran the chains on the sidelines during football games, worked concessions at basketball and volleyball games and much more.
“Both of our kids went through the athletic programs at Seguin.” Cathy said. “He was an athlete in high school and college and believed so much in the value of athletics in a person’s life. He just loved it and was here a lot … it was a lot of rewarding years.”
Cheek played for the Lady Mats volleyball team for two years, graduating in 2008 after helping the team to its first trip to the state tournament in 20 years.
She went on to play for Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and coached for years, leading a junior’s team to a gold medal in the 2017 Junior Olympics.
The induction was a total surprise to her.
“I was so honored,” Cheek said. “To be inducted with other athletes that I played with and was friends with, and a dear friend that was such a huge part of this community is amazing.
“This community and sports program at the high school just pulled me in and made me feel at home. I’m excited and happy to be a part of this group of athletes and friends.”
Reese played soccer for the first girls’ team at SHS in 1997, played freshman and JV basketball, and ran track and cross country while in high school.
She was an All-District honoree as a member of the soccer team for three years, played on club soccer teams and was part of the Texas State Olympic Development team in 1999 and 2000.
Reese also had no idea she was going to be inducted.
“I had no clue,” she said. “I got a random email from my mother asking for my resume, which was the strangest email I’ve ever received.
“I asked what it was for … and then the cat was out of the bag. I was very surprised and honored.”
She went on to play soccer at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where she was named the Heartland Conference defender of the year as a four-year starter in the program.
Johnson was a defensive end and outside linebacker for the Matadors, earning All-District honors in 2006 and 2007 and All-State honors his senior year. He also ran track, played basketball and was a member of the powerlifting team for four years while at the school.
He went on to play for Blinn College, where he was part of a national championship team, and played at Tarleton State University and even a year on the practice squad for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks before an injury ended his career.
“I was really good friends with Mr. Cordes,” Johnson said. “It was just part of my dream my whole life, since I was a part of Seguin High School.
“When I found out I was being inducted, I just kind of blew up in tears. It’s a huge joy, a huge honor. I know we are joining a bunch of great people in the Hall of Honor.”
