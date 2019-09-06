The Lifegate Christian Falcons are in a position they haven’t been in for about two years.
Coming back from a loss.
The Falcons fell last week to High Island in a six-man slugfest, 55-54, the first time they had lost since the 2017 season.
Now they look to move past it, facing the Corpus Christi Badgers tonight at Lifegate. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
The Badgers come into the game 1-0, winning its season opener against the Fort Bend Chargers, 53-7.
Playing High Island was a good prep for the Badgers, as the Cardinals run a similar offense to Corpus Christi, said head coach John Stout. Stopping the run will be a key for the Falcons to get in the win column in 2019.
“They run a tight set,” Stout said. “They have a pretty good running back and a big fullback that we’ll have to stop.
“Being that they run a tight set, just like our last game, they’ll be keying on that. Everything is bunched up in the middle, so they are not so spread out.”
Quinten Shelnutt played most of the downs at quarterback for the Falcons last week, and had a good game, but the coach felt he got tired in the second half.
“I think I’m going to switch him out more,” Stout said. “Playing a full game like that wears you down,, so if I can keep him fresh for when he is back there, he can take over and do what he’s got to do.”
Shelnutt, Barson Schmidt and Luke Landin could all see time at QB for the Falcons.
“We’ll go with the same game plan, just switching out a little more to keep fresh legs in there,” Stout said.
Stout saw a lot of things he liked in the loss to the Cardinals.
“They showed a lot of heart and came together as a team,” he said.
David Brewer and Zach McCulloch had big catches in the loss, impressing the coach.
“David caught a ball 43 yards downfield falling out of bounds, and caught it as he was falling out,” Stout said. “It was probably the highlight of the game.”
“Zach showed me something last week, we threw two to him, he caught both of them and held on to the ball.”
Playing together will be paramount for Lifegate to handle the Badgers.
“We’ve got to continue to play as a team,” Stout said. “They need to continue to hustle like they did in that game. The hustle was there, it was just a long game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.