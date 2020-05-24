After 12 years of leading the Seguin Matadors basketball team, coach Dwayne Gerlich is retiring.
Gerlich has spent 35 years in education and was looking forward to returning in the fall.
However, the pandemic and the changes that came with it got Gerlich thinking. And after a lot of thought and consideration, he said now was the time for him to hang it up.
“With the pandemic and the uncertainties of how things are going to be next year with sports and school period, I just made the decision that maybe it is time for me to fly out,” he said. “There wasn’t really anything other than just sitting and thinking about it, that maybe it is time. It is a sign with all of the changes going on.”
In his 35 years of education, Gerlich said this one presented the toughest challenge.
“I’m a face-to-face person,” he said. “I’m a people person, this online and not seeing the kids has been tough on me. I love being around the kids. That’s why I do what I do to help them.”
Gerlich has lived in Seguin for a dozen years, it’s now the place he calls home and he doesn’t plan to change that.
“I live in the community and will continue to support Seguin,” he said. “This is home for me. I’m a Seguin Matador for life. I’m not going anywhere. You’ll still see my face at the athletic events, cheering on the kids.”
While Gerlich is retiring, he’s not completely benching himself. From helping his wife’s parents to lending a hand at his family’s land with his dad, Gerlich plans to keep busy.
“I’ve been working on my real estate appraisal license,” he said. “I’ll be able to help out my wife’s parents and go visit them in Colorado. My dad is 83 and going strong, but I need to help him with things. Plus all of the other projects I’m doing at home. I’m going to be doing something. I’m not a person who sits around.”
Gerlich is thankful for the Seguin community, Matador family and friends for welcoming him to the area 12 years ago.
“I just want to thank everybody that gave me a chance to come to Seguin,” he said. “It is home for me. I live here, I was able to coach my kids and that was awesome. Being able to be part of the community, a lot of people don’t get that chance.”
