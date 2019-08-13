Seguin, Navarro and Marion kicked off their volleyball seasons in earnest last weekend, playing several games at two tournaments.
Seguin and Navarro played at the Westwood tourney in Round Rock, while Marion travelled to Devine.
The Lady Mats played eight matches, with wins over Pflugerville (2-0), Temple (2-0) and Glenn (2-1); and losses to McNeil (0-2), Round Rock (0-2), Killeen Ellison (0-2), Belton (0-2) and South San (1-2).
In the 2-1 win over Glenn, the Lady Mats came back after dropping the first game 25-23, to win the final two, 25-20 and 15-10 in the tiebreaker.
Julianna Harrington led the way with 10 kills while Leslie Muenchow had six. Libero Anasti Canales had 21 digs with Reese Brittain adding nine and Briinley Becker adding seven.
Taylor Bode had eight kills and Harrington seven in the 2-0 win over Pflugerville, 25-21 and 25-18. Canales had 13 digs and Muenchow 10 in the win.
Seguin also beat Temple at the tournament, winning the two games 25-20 and 25-15.
Harrington and Muenchow had seven and five kills, respectively, while Canales had 23 digs in the contest.
Also at the Westwood tournament, Navarro went 5-4 overall and won the Bronze Division of the tournament, beating Arlington Heights (2-0), Brenham (2-0), Temple (2-0), Thorndale (2-1), and Elgin (2-0); and losing to Pflugerville (0-2), Brenham (0-2), Antonian (0-2) and Round Rock (0-2).
The Lady Panthers had a rough start to the tournament on Thursday, dropping their first three matches while shorthanded.
The Lady Panthers came back to win five of their last six matches on Friday and Saturday to win the bracket.
In the 2-0 win over Temple (25-22, 25-16), Haley Hoffman had 10 kills, Kelly Helms had nine while Madison McCaig had five. Libero Carolyn Burch had 12 digs, Ashely Gosch had 10 and Nelly Brumley added eight.
Navarro beat Brenham in a rematch, 25-17 and 25-20, after losing to them in the first round. In that win, Helms added 15 kills, while Gosch had 16 digs, Brunley added 14 and Burch had 10.
In Devine, Marion faced some tough competition, going 1-4 in five close matches.
The Lady Bulldogs fell to Lockhart 2-1, 13-25, 26-24, and 15-24; Johnson City (0-2); Somerset (0-2); and Comfort (0-2).
The losses to Somerset came by four and two points, respectively.
The lone win over Cuero was also close, as the Bulldogs won 25-23 and 25-24.
For the tournament, Lizzie Abrameit led the way with four aces, 5 kills and 11 digs.
Veronica Gonzales had 17 kills and 14 digs, while Toryn Autry and Molly Rooke had 12 and 10 kills respectively.
Defensively, libero Ingrid Nava had 37 digs and Lilly Bek added 16.
All three teams are back in action tonight, with Seguin traveling to Incarnate Word, Marion at Poteet and Navarro visiting San Antonio Christian Academy.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com.
