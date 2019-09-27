A week after Seguin opened district play, it’s the Marion Bulldogs’ (2-2) turn this Friday at SA Randolph.
The District 15-3A opener will kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
“A lot of people look at it as a rivalry, they are so close to us,” head coach Ryne Miller said. “It’s one of those that they are in our district, for us it’s another game.”
The Ro-Hawks and the Bulldogs have a common opponent this season in Blanco, who beat the Bulldogs in overtime two weeks ago, 36-35, but lost to Randolph last week, 14-7.
“Blanco is good team,” Miller said. “They beat us in overtime, then Randolph just beat them last week, so it should be a good game between us. I think it will be exciting, especially because it’s the first district game of the year.”
Marion comes off two great games back-to-back, the overtime loss to Blanco and last week’s 35-27 win over Hondo.
Randolph comes into the game 3-1, the only loss coming to Natalia by six points, 27-21, in week two. The offense is similar to what the Bulldogs saw in the preseason scrimmages and in the first three weeks of the season, a variation of the Slot-T.
“For our defense it’s kind of another day at the office,” Miller said. “They’ve seen this offense through our non-district games and the scrimmages, so I think they’ll be ready to go.”
Fullback Jaden Arthur, who has rushed for more than 500 yards this season, is also a threat on the defensive side of the ball, Miller said.
“He’s kind of their workhorse,” Miller said. “He makes plays on offense and defense. He’s a great player for them, so a lot of what we’re doing is based on where he’s at.”
Marion QB Zach Goodwin, in his first year to start for the Bulldogs, is putting up some impressive numbers thus far in the season. Goodwin is completing more than 60 percent of his passes, has thrown for almost 900 yards and eight touchdowns.
Receivers Jayden Williams, Jacob Devora and Hutch Rabenaldt have each caught two touchdowns on the year.
Running back Ray Rayos broke through with a big game last week, as the Marion offense rushed for more than 200 yards.
“We knew going in against Hondo we had to get the running game established,” Miller said. “We ended up rushing for 220 yards, and Zach had a good game running, as well as throwing the ball. Our line did a great job up front, and the running backs did a good job hitting the hole.”
The coach says that his team is healthy heading into district play.
“We’re 100 precent healthy, so obviously we’re excited about that,” Miller said. “We’ll see if we can make a little push for district.
“This is what counts now, this is what gets you district championships and gets you to the playoffs — and those are our goals.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
